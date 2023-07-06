TurnOnGreen Expands Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in California and Pennsylvania

TurnOnGreen EVP1100 Series, 48 amp/11 KW Level 2 EV networked high-powered charger for public charging at any business, educational, community or government facility that can be activated using the TurnOnGreen App, RFID cars, or a unique QR code displayed on each EV charger. Features: 5” LCD Screen and Modern Ergonomic Design, Supports Dynamic Load Distribution; RFID Card Capable/QR Code Capable; Universally Compatible J1772 Connector (Tesla Adapter Required); NEMA 3R Protection for Indoor and Outdoor Installations; Flexible 16’ cable to minimize clutter and potential cable damage; Certified to function at temperatures between -22 °F to 122 °F; Wall and Pedestal Mountable; Multiple Authentication Methods: Web, RFID, or TurnOnGreen App Photo property of TurnOnGreen Technologies All rights reserved @2023

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), dba TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”), announced today the completion of two site licensing partnerships in California and Pennsylvania to install, own and operate multiple electric vehicle (“EV”) charging stations in areas where EV charging is limited. Each site will feature level 2 EV chargers capable of adding 30-40 miles of range per hour.

The first partnership will be with Foxen Vineyard and Winery in Santa Maria, California. The visitor parking lot of this location will soon be equipped with several of TurnOnGreen’s proprietary EVP1100 level 2 EV chargers. The installation, scheduled for the summer of 2023, will leverage newly developed infrastructure funded by the 2022 Clean Air Grant Program, an initiative by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. TurnOnGreen will retain ownership and oversee operations of these EV chargers for an initial period of 5 years, with the opportunity for two successive extensions, each for an additional four years.

The second partnership will be with Best Western Inn at Blakeslee-Pocono, nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. Several EVP700 level 2 EV chargers, managed by TurnOnGreeen, will be installed in the hotel’s parking lot. Scheduled for installation in July 2023, these chargers will serve as dependable EV charging resources for hotel guests, area visitors, and residents. TurnOnGreen has secured an agreement to own and operate these EV chargers for a 10-year term, with an option for a three-year extension.

“Operating our own EV chargers in high demand areas is a critical component of our extension plan,” stated TurnOnGreen President Marcus Charuvastra. “Our shared commitment to sustainable mobility with our partners creates an appealing environment for EV users, and we look forward to working with our partners to draw these eco-conscious drivers to their sites.”

TurnOnGreen provides flexible EV charging solutions tailored to meet the needs of homes, businesses, and vehicle fleets throughout North America. The Company’s state-of-the-art EV charging equipment, management software, and network services enable municipalities, businesses, and homeowners to monetize, monitor and report on the usage of EV chargers effectively.

“TurnOnGreen provides an array of business-to-business programs, and we are specifically targeting partnerships in regions where EV charging demand is on an upward trend,” stated Amos Kohn, Chief Executive Officer at TurnOnGreen. “We are devoted to strategic and intelligent expansion of the TurnOnGreen EV charging network across North America to ensure maximum return on investment.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the market for EVs has grown rapidly in recent years and is expected to continue to grow at a fast pace over the coming decade. Electric car sales in the United States increased from a mere 0.2 percent of total car sales in 2011 to 4.6 percent in 2021. S&P Global Mobility forecasts electric vehicle sales in the United States could reach 40 percent of total passenger car sales by 2030.

For more information on TurnOnGreen’s product line, please visit www.TurnOnGreen.com.

About Imperalis Holding Corp.

TurnOnGreen (“Company”) designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-Mobility. The Company is committed to building public and private electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout the United States, Canada and abroad. The Company brings decades of experience to every project, working with its clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. The Company’s headquarters are located in Milpitas, CA; https://TurnOnGreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.TurnOnGreen.com.