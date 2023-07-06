Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc and RiverRock Medical Partner to Bring Epigenetic-Genetic Heart Disease Testing to Austin, Texas

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), a pioneer of artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine tests, announced a partnership with Austin, Texas-based concierge, and executive health practice, RiverRock Medical.

This partnership establishes RiverRock Medical as the first service provider in Austin, Texas, to incorporate Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD, state-of-the-art epigenetic-genetic heart disease risk and detection technologies. RiverRock Medical, under the leadership of Dr. Zain Hakeem, D.O., continues to redefine concierge medicine, establishing its focus on patient longevity, technological innovation, and evidence-based medical practices.

Extending beyond conventional healthcare providers, RiverRock Medical adopts a partnership approach with patients, advocating for increased autonomy and offering a personalized care model that transcends traditional healthcare norms. Dr. Hakeem and the RiverRock Medical team engage with patients and the larger Austin community via their YouTube and Podcast channels to ensure that personalized medicine journeys, challenges, and opportunities are widely disseminated.

"Our collaboration with Cardio Diagnostics offers an exciting opportunity to uplift the standards of patient care through greater precision and customization," stated Dr. Zain Hakeem, D.O., the founder of RiverRock Medical. "At RiverRock, we acknowledge and value the uniqueness of each individual's health journey and strive to reflect this in our healthcare delivery. With the integration of advanced epigenetic-genetic heart disease risk and detection technologies, we're facilitating a significant progression in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease. This enables our patients to gain an in-depth understanding of their unique health risk profile and provides them with actionable insights for effective disease prevention and management."

Today, PrecisionCHD and Epi+Gen CHD, the coronary heart disease risk assessment and detection tests that combine epigenetics, genetics, and artificial intelligence, will be available to all RiverRock Medical patients, which includes Actionable Clinical Intelligence™, the platform for providers that connects the underlying DNA methylation and single nucleotide polymorphism biomarkers measured by these tests to coronary heart disease (CHD) drivers.

"We're delighted to be partnering with RiverRock Medical," expressed Robert Philibert, M.D., PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Cardio Diagnostics. "Dr. Zain Hakeem and his team are forging the path for Precision Medicine, accentuating the individuality of each patient and recognizing that every person's health journey is distinct. Through the fusion of comprehensive patient data, cutting-edge molecular technologies, and rigorous scientific research, Dr. Hakeem is driving a new standard of healthcare accuracy and personalization. At RiverRock Medical, precision medicine is not simply a trending term—it is an integral principle shaping their dedication to augmenting patient health and longevity."

About RiverRock Medical

RiverRock Medical is a concierge medicine practice based in Austin, Texas. The organization serves technology and SaaS leaders committed to the most cutting-edge approach to primary and preventative care. Using the latest technologies, the organization drives innovation in pursuing longevity by applying rigorous science. This institution is not merely a healthcare provider; it is an ally in patients' pursuit of freedom and autonomy, offering personalized care that transcends the conventional paradigms of medicine.

About Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company’s ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.