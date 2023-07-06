Infotech and Seiler Geospatial Announce Digital Inspection Collaboration to Advance Civil Infrastructure Projects

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infotech, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions, announced today a partnership with Seiler Geospatial, one of the largest authorized Trimble dealers and a GIS expert, to provide a turn-key and cost-effective solution to advance digital inspection workflows. Infotech and Seiler are focused on modernizing inspection for local public agencies and engineering firms through integrations that combine technology from leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies.

“Infotech understands how critical comprehensive reporting and data exchange is to the infrastructure industry, and ensuring that process is fully-digital, affordable and easy to use is a top priority,” Will McClave, Infotech President, said. “Seiler’s expertise in geospatial data, combined with their track record as one of the largest Trimble distributors, allows this partnership to create remarkable improvements for the industry.”

The companies are currently developing an interoperable workflow with Esri ArcGIS Field Maps, Infotech’s Appia service and Trimble equipment through an integration. Appia, Infotech’s construction administration SaaS platform, provides the ability to create daily work reports to document construction progress directly at the jobsite, streamlining the measurement and computation functions for inspectors. By integrating Appia and Esri Field Maps, which is Esri’s mobile app designed for GIS data capture, inspectors will be able to leverage the power of ArcGIS and simplify essential tasks. Field workers will then be able to combine data-driven maps and mobile forms into one convenient application, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.

“We are excited about our agreement with Infotech, a leader in state and local government construction management, which will give us the ability to offer a turn-key inspection solution to our market,” Tom Seiler, executive vice president of Seiler Geospatial, said. “This collaboration is a significant milestone for our organization and it presents exciting opportunities for growth. Seiler looks forward to assisting municipalities and engineering firms in streamlining their construction administration and inspection on infrastructure projects.”

Both companies will be attending the 2023 Esri User Conference in San Diego from July 10 to July 14 and available to discuss pilot projects for the Infotech and Field Maps solution. If your organization is interested in learning more, please visit infotechinc.com/seiler-partnership.

“The future of infrastructure construction is not based on one company doing it all - it’s based on industry leaders working together to provide the best solutions for the end users,” McClave said. “And today’s announcement is exactly that - bringing Infotech, Seiler, Trimble and Esri together to embrace an evolution of how we approach infrastructure.”

Infotech is an Esri Silver partner and has two SaaS solutions offered in the Esri Marketplace. To visit the Appia ArcGIS Marketplace listing, click here. To visit the Appia Construction Data Visualization ArcGIS Marketplace listing, click here.

About Infotech

Info Tech, Inc., DBA Infotech (Infotech) is a leading SaaS solutions provider for the infrastructure construction industry. Informed by DOT relationships and decades of experience, Infotech develops software solutions that bridge the gaps between owners, consultants, contractors, and other project stakeholders. Whether it be tools for construction administration and inspection or secure online bidding, Infotech’s solutions are built to increase transparency, productivity, and the availability of data. Infotech is the developer of Appia®, Bid Express®, and Doc Express®, as well as the official contractor for AASHTOWare Project™. For more information on our SaaS offerings, visit infotechinc.com.

About Seiler Geospatial

Seiler Instrument & Mfg. Co., Inc. is a fourth-generation, family-owned business established in 1945. Our family firm is dedicated to excellence in optical instrument design, manufacturing and service. Seiler Instrument is comprised of precision manufacturing, geospatial, design solutions, medical, and planetarium divisions. The Seiler Geospatial team is an authorized distribution partner for Trimble Geospatial and Spectra Precision, which provides solutions for surveyors, engineering, GIS/Mapping, construction, service companies, governments, utilities, and transportation authorities. Seiler Design Solutions is an Autodesk Gold Partner and also a UAV Drone distributor for DJI, Quantum, and Microdrones under Seiler GeoDrones®. Please contact us at www.seilergeo.com to learn more.