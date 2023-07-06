Laudio Partners with Northwell Health and Nebraska Medicine, Bringing its AI Workflow Solution to 15,000 Clinical and Operational Employees

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laudio, the management solution for healthcare, today announced partnerships with new health systems including Northwell Health and Nebraska Medicine. This rollout will add more than 15,000 frontline employees across clinical and operation functions to the Laudio platform, empowering them to do the best work of their lives, all while improving retention, labor productivity, service, quality, and safety.

“Labor productivity and reducing costs are ongoing issues within health systems today. There is a clear need for health systems to reimagine the future of work and embrace new technologies that bolster their workforce,” said Russ Richmond, CEO and Co-Founder of Laudio. “We’re thrilled to partner with Northwell Health and Nebraska Medicine, who are now using Laudio to automate administrative work and allow managers and leaders to focus on what’s truly important.”

Laudio is the first and only integrated product to massively scale frontline managers and ease their burden in prioritizing work across people, patient experience, quality and operation pillars. The AI solution is now being used by Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider and private employer, which has more than 83,000 employees working across 21 hospitals and 900 outpatient facilities. Nebraska Medicine consists of two hospitals, Nebraska Medical Center and Bellevue Medical Center, and 70 specialty and primary care clinics. Laudio will be rolled out at both health systems to help frontline leaders improve retention, workforce optimization, and engagement.

“One key learning for us from the pandemic was the validation of how important workforce planning is to our current and long-term success,” said Stephen Bello, Regional Executive Director for Northwell Health. “Since late 2020, we have been focusing on developing a multi-faceted strategy to support our team members and we see Laudio’s platform as a key driver in our efforts in supporting them and in turn the patients they care for.”

“First and foremost, we see an opportunity to help support our frontline clinical and operational leaders with a single solution that’s built around their needs,” said Kelly Vaughn, Vice President of Operations, Nebraska Medicine. “We’re also excited to invest further in finding operational efficiencies across the enterprise that best support our employees and patients.”

This news comes on the heels of Laudio raising a $13 million Series B funding round led by Define Ventures. The company is on track to support more than 17 health systems and 250,000 clinical and non-clinical employees to help achieve their goals across four key operating pillars, including people, operations, quality and safety, and patient experience.

Laudio’s most recent clinically - and operationally-focused webinars are available on-demand, including the latest with the UNC Health team on 3 Best Practices for Establishing a Roadmap to Engagement and Retention.

About Laudio

Recognized as a 2022 Top 20 KLAS Emerging Solution, Laudio is here to empower and connect leaders in healthcare to drive outcomes that matter. With its leader operations solution, Laudio automates repetitive work and serves up daily recommendations and best practices that help clinical and operational leaders gain better visibility into their teams, find opportunities for meaningful connection, and discover clearer paths to achieving their goals across four key operating pillars in healthcare, including people, operations, quality + safety and patient experience. Soon, every leader will be able to achieve what seems impossible today, and that is the vision that drives us. www.laudio.com

About Northwell

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 83,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine leads the world in transforming lives to create a healthy future through extraordinary care, discovery and learning. The most esteemed academic medical center in the region, Nebraska Medicine offers exceptional patient care combined with innovative research and education through its partner, the University of Nebraska Medical Center. This organization provides its patients with access to more than 1,400 physicians, 809-licensed hospital beds in Omaha and Bellevue, and 70 specialty and primary care clinics in Omaha and the surrounding area. Find Nebraska Medicine online at NebraskaMed.com.