INGEÑUITY to Convene Tejano Music Fans, Artists, and Industry at the 19th Annual Vegas Tejano Takeover Sponsored by AARP!

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acclaimed producer of cultural marketing experiences and content INGEÑUITY announces its 2023 edition of the fan-favorite Vegas Tejano Takeover, sponsored by AARP. Scheduled for July 6 - 9 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Vegas Tejano Takeover is the marquee event of the Tex-Mex and Conjunto music industry. Each year thousands of music fans from across America come together in Las Vegas to attend the four-day music event featuring four distinct music experiences — the Tejano America Fanfest Expo, Gran Baile, SqueezeBox Ultra Music Bash, and the Vegas Vibe Pool & Tequila Splash!

Headlining the Vegas Tejano Takeover is the famed East LA band, Los Lobos. The group is celebrating its 50 years in music and will perform a special Tex-Mex set at the Vegas Vibe Pool & Tequila Splash on July 6.

Tejano Takeover organizers are thankful to AARP for its continued support of the event in celebration of Tex-Mex music. Tejano is a true American art form, which has a deep cultural significance among the predominantly Mexican American fan base all across the United States.

“AARP is excited to once again be part of this amazing cultural event, where Tejano and Conjunto music are celebrated, and their heritage and contributions to the fabric of America are highlighted,” said Yvette Peña, Vice President, Audience Strategy, Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at AARP. “We are proud to support a unique multigenerational event that aligns with our commitment to culture and the aspirations and dreams of a community!” added Peña.

Featured performers, tributes, and reunions will include Johnny Hernandez; Jaime DeAnda; a tribute to the late Jimmy Gonzalez by Mike and the Iconiczz; the reunions of Fandango USA and Romance. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet three-time boxing champion Marco Antonio Barrera and the Mexican wrestling icon Blue Demon at the Tejano American Fanfest Expo on July 8. For a complete list of scheduled performances, visit Vegastejano.com.

“We are excited to welcome back more than 6,000 Tejano music fans to Las Vegas to celebrate this vibrant American music genre, Tejano music,” said Sarah Ruiz Chavez, President of INGEÑUITY and Creator of the Vegas Tejano Takeover. “We thank AARP for its continued partnership in making the Takeover music fan experience incomparable!”

The Vegas Tejano Takeover 2023 is sponsored by AARP, Casino Del Sol, Lopez Entertainment, BNETRADIO.com, and Quartermoon Productions. For more information, tickets and hotel booking, go to VegasTejano.com or call 913-397-8850.