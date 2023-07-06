Shore Capital Partners Announces Formation of Empower Aesthetics

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”), a private equity firm focused on microcap investments within the healthcare, food and beverage, and business services industries, is pleased to announce the formation of Empower Aesthetics (“Empower” or the “Company”), a new national aesthetics platform headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Backed by Shore Capital, Empower provides the tools, support, and strategy needed to empower aesthetics practices to reach new heights while maintaining the highest quality of care. Together, Empower and Shore will explore opportunities for growth through new partnerships and business development in the medical aesthetics space.

“We are excited to enter the medical aesthetics space and look forward to building a renowned platform focused on delivering high quality care at scale in partnership with Empower,” said Logan Pitts, Vice President at Shore Capital. “Shore has a significant history of success in the healthcare industry, and we plan to apply the same principles to enable Empower to grow bigger, stronger, and faster through partnerships with top-tier providers and training the next generation of talent.”

Empower is launching with an experienced management team that is led by Chief Executive Officer Jeff Helfgott, a seasoned executive with decades of experience rapidly growing multi-site, consumer, and healthcare services businesses.

“I am thrilled to partner with Shore to find medical aesthetic providers who share Empower’s vision to transform the aesthetics industry,” Helfgott said. “We are energized by the opportunity to help define the future of the industry by investing in high quality businesses and building authentic relationships with our patients, providers, and industry partners.”

John Hennegan, Partner at Shore Capital, added, “Our partnership with the entire Empower team provides the foundation to build a rapidly growing aesthetics platform. Shore’s unmatched experience in multi-site healthcare will allow us to quickly identify best-in-class acquisitions and new markets for service.”

Bolstered by a world-class Board of Directors who have experience in growing healthcare businesses, direct-to-consumer marketing, brand building, and luxury guest experiences, the Empower leadership team is dedicated to helping the platform’s individual brands thrive by rapidly scaling their brands through Empower’s resources, tools, and expertise.

To learn more about Empower Aesthetics, please visit www.empower.spa or email info@empower.spa.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. For the third consecutive year in 2022, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a top founder-friendly investor, and by Pitchbook research for leading all U.S. Private equity firms in total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About Empower Aesthetics

Empower Aesthetics is a national aesthetics platform that provides the tools, support, and strategy to empower aesthetic owners and practices to reach new heights while maintaining the highest quality of care. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Empower is looking for providers with whom to partner and grow the right way. To learn more about Empower Aesthetics, please visit www.empower.spa or email info@empower.spa.