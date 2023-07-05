Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Selects MRM Global for POS Marketing Execution

EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech firm, MRM Global (MRM) announced today that the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s), has selected MRM as its point of sale (POS) execution technology and printing partner in North America.

Southern Glazer’s on and off-premise field sales teams will use MRM’s technology to order on-demand, customized and compliant POS materials for their customers. MRM’s unique proposition will enable Southern Glazer’s to provide increased marketing support to more customers in less time while maintaining compliance over brand guidelines and legal regulation.

MRM’s innovative on-demand technology and cloud printing model will also allow Southern Glazer’s to leverage a U.S.-wide print network that will reduce the time and distance that print materials need to travel. Importantly, the on-demand nature of the POS production will reduce the amount of waste created and enable a more sustainable supply chain model for print POS overall.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Senior Vice President Mark Chaplin commented: “With MRM’s relationship with SGWS, our sales teams will have access to cutting edge technology that provides best-in-class support services and a more sustainable POS supply chain to our customers and supplier partners. MRM’s industry-leading technology and cloud printing model will provide our sales consultants with superior capabilities that will add more value for our customers and suppliers by providing greater speed to market, increased compliance, and increased efficiency.”

Craig Letton, CEO at MRM added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Southern Glazer’s as the industry innovator in wine and spirits distribution. We’ve built a fantastic business working with beverage alcohol suppliers and distributors in over 35 countries but we’ve always wanted to bring our disruptive technology driven model to the USA and who better to partner with than the industry leader. Both Southern Glazer’s and MRM are highly driven, entrepreneurial and family-owned organizations which means we share similar values and are excited about partnering to leverage technology to transform the industry.”

ENDS

About MRM Global

MRM Global is a high-growth marketing technology company that enables global drinks suppliers and distributors to increase sales and reduce waste by leveraging technology to create on-demand, customised and compliant point of sale marketing. MRM Technology is used in 34 countries by the world's leading drinks brands and distributors.