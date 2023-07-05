BlakYaks is now a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP)

Stuart Anderson, Chief Engineer at BlakYaks, explains BlakYaks' approach to building Enterprise Container Platforms with Azure Kubernetes Service. BlakYaks is a Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Specialist partner and a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP). BlakYaks' Kubernetes expertise and Azure knowledge make it a trusted and experienced provider committed to delivering end-to-end cloud-native solutions that optimise costs, streamline operations, and accelerate customers' cloud-native journey. Partnering with BlakYaks guarantees customers access to a company with an unwavering focus on cloud solutions that are deployed and managed entirely with code. (Video: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlakYaks, a UK leading Microsoft Azure specialist building, migrating and operating secure cloud-native platforms, today announced that is now a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP).

By becoming a KCSP, BlakYaks joins an elite group of service providers in the UK recognised for their excellence in helping organisations leverage the full potential of Kubernetes.

The KCSP program, managed by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF®) in partnership with the Linux Foundation, is a pre-qualified tier of vetted service providers who have deep experience helping enterprises successfully adopt Kubernetes.

About the achievement Dirk Anderson, CEO at BlakYaks, said: “We are well-equipped to support customers' cloud-native transition programs due to our team's relentless efforts. Following our Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Specialist partner certification, our KCSP certification further demonstrates our commitment and focus in this vital market area. I am immensely proud of the team's dedication and their ability to serve our customers effectively.”

BlakYaks' team of experienced engineers deliver in-depth knowledge of the Kubernetes ecosystem, including its core components, best practices, and advanced deployment patterns. Leveraging this expertise, the company's comprehensive solution portfolio (assess, plan, design, implement and operate) is tailored to meet the unique requirements of each customer, from initial assessment and planning to implementation and ongoing support.

“As a member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), BlakYaks demonstrates its commitment to promoting open-source principles and driving the adoption of cloud-native technologies," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation®. "With its recent accreditation as Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP), we are looking forward to collaborating with BlakYaks and benefiting from the knowledge and proficiency in deploying, configuring, and optimising Kubernetes clusters, which they will bring to the cloud native community."

As a KCSP, member of CNCF® and Linux Foundation and its certification as Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Specialist Partner, BlakYaks reinforces its commitment to excellence, quality and innovation in the realm of cloud-native technologies and guarantees customers access to the latest Kubernetes features and industry best practices.

About BlakYaks

BlakYaks is a leading cloud-native consulting, engineering, and managed service business that deploys and operates Microsoft Azure platforms and solutions entirely with code. Their team of experts build and manage secure and compliant cloud platforms that support modern microservices architectures, including containers, PaaS, and serverless technologies.

With deep Azure platform expertise and proficiency in GitOps, DevSecOps, Containerisation and IaC, BlakYaks offers end-to-end cloud-native solutions, tailored to meet each customer's specific needs, with the goal of optimising costs, streamlining operations, and accelerating the journey to cloud-native.

