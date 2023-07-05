AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Caisse Centrale de Réassurance

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of Caisse Centrale de Réassurance (CCR) (France). The outlook of the FSR is stable while the Long-Term ICR is negative.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect CCR’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also consider, in the form of rating lift, the explicit unlimited guarantee provided by the Republic of France to CCR’s state-backed business.

The negative outlook on CCR’s Long-Term ICR reflects deterioration in the creditworthiness of the Republic of France, from which CCR receives rating lift.

CCR’s balance sheet strength assessment reflects the company’s very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). CCR’s capital position is supported by equalisation and special reserves, which provide capacity to absorb potential losses from its peak exposures to natural catastrophe, terrorism and other exceptional risks. The balance sheet strength assessment also reflects CCR’s liquid and high quality investment portfolio.

AM Best has revised CCR’s operating performance assessment to marginal from adequate. Since 2017, significant weather-related natural catastrophe events have generated several loss-heavy years, which have translated to a weighted average combined ratio of 114% for the five-year period ending in 2022 (as calculated by AM Best, before movement in equalisation reserves). The losses have significantly reduced the company’s equalisation reserves. Prospective performance remains subject to volatility given the nature of the business written.

CCR’s favourable business profile assessment reflects the role the company plays in the French public reinsurance regime and its unique position as the principal reinsurer of natural catastrophe risks underwritten in France, with an estimated market share of over 90%. CCR’s market offering of a 50% quota share, supplemented by an optional, unlimited stop loss treaty, is considered a competitive advantage.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.