GoNetspeed Connects Amherst to 100% Fiber Internet

AMHERST, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoNetspeed today announced residents and businesses throughout the Town of Amherst may now access 100% fiber internet with service installation officially available. Through GoNetspeed’s fully funded $3 million investment, Amherst marks the first community in Massachusetts with access to GoNetspeed’s fast, reliable internet service for their home or business.

Once complete, more than 2,200 homes and businesses throughout Amherst will have access to GoNetspeed’s high-speed 100% fiber internet service with access to symmetrical upload and download speeds. Residents interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

“We are excited to officially deploy our high-speed fiber internet to the Town of Amherst,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “We know that residents and businesses in Amherst deserve fast, reliable internet, and we are confident that GoNetspeed will meet those needs. We are grateful for the community’s support as we work to deploy future-proof fiber internet throughout the community, supporting their continued growth and economic development.”

GoNetspeed is working to ensure that more communities throughout Massachusetts will soon have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. In the coming months, more communities throughout the state will join Amherst in having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Massachusetts. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider, serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.