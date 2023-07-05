Reimagining Sports Engagement: NFT Tech, USGA & Pebble Beach Company Unveil Interactive ArtBall NFTs for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | Frankfurt: 8LO | OTCQB: NFTFF) ("NFT Tech"), a pioneer in the technology driven solutions for the world's most cherished intellectual property, is pleased to announce its collaboration with the United States Golf Association (the “USGA”) and Pebble Beach Company to introduce an innovative and immersive fan engagement experience for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. This collaboration, representing the crossroads of sports and technology, brings forth the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open ArtBall - a gamified program that transcends traditional boundaries, keeping fans connected to the championship in ways never experienced before.

The ArtBall, a unique NFT concept, returns in a more immersive format this year. Fans will have the opportunity to claim an ArtBall uniquely linked to a designated area on and around the iconic 17th green at Pebble Beach. The gamified elements, revolving around these plots, will offer holders dynamic, shot-by-shot generated art, reflecting the ebb and flow of the championship.

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open ArtBall harmonizes the rich legacy of the ArtBall with the illustrious history of the U.S. Women’s Open and Pebble Beach. It leverages data, gamification, and fantasy to not only spotlight player skills and the course's beauty but also to create a new, exciting engagement channel for golf fans.

With acclaimed artist Amy Goodchild on board, each ArtBall will evolve into unique golf ball artwork as NFTs, authenticated and secured on the blockchain. This marriage of sports data and generative art allows fans to 'Own the Ball' in an unprecedented fashion.

'Own the Shot' adds another layer to the fan experience. The art will visualize official championship data, presenting a novel way to engage with the most memorable shots of the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to 'Own the Moment.' Each ArtBall, corresponding to a specific area of the legendary 17th Hole at Pebble Beach, will dynamically update in real-time in response to pivotal moments from the championship as they unfold.

This collaboration aims to transform the way fans experience golf, converting passive spectators into active participants. At NFT Tech, we are thrilled to bring this innovative concept to life and look forward to seeing how fans engage with the championship in a whole new way.

This 2023 U.S. Women’s Open ArtBall is accessible to all via a virtual experience for mobile and desktop, where fans can explore the 17th Hole at Pebble Beach, stroke data replays and all the gamified competitions in real time. Want to play along? The U.S. Women’s Open ArtBall will be limited to 3,010 unique golf balls/ plot locations as a free offering (excluding Ethereum/ transaction costs).

For all information, visit usga.artball.io.

About NFT Tech

NFT Tech builds products that accelerate web3 adoption by infusing utility into digital assets. The company’s technology is designed to increase consumer engagement, enable digital asset ownership, and discover new business models, making NFT Tech a trusted partner to global brands across many industries, including sports, entertainment, and art. NFT Tech’s award-winning studio is the recipient of the first-ever Cannes Lion for an NFT Activation, of the most respected and well-known awards in the industry.

NFT Tech is publicly listed on the NEO exchange under the symbol NFT and on OCTQB under the symbol NFTFF. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming the new era of the internet while bringing insights and benefits to the public markets.

About the USGA

The USGA is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf’s premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment, handicapping and amateur status rules. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association’s Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world’s most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach™, The Inn at Spanish Bay™, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay™, Del Monte™ Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach™, Pebble Beach Golf Academy™, and Pebble Beach® Equestrian Center. It annually hosts premier events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2023, 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women’s Opens and 2027, 2032, 2038, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

Follow us on social media:

twitter.com/nfttech

medium.com/@nfttechnologies

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the launch, implementation, and expected fan engagement of the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open ArtBall project; potential for the gamification and digitization of fan experiences in sporting events; the perceived benefits and acceptance of integrating NFT technology with traditional sports experiences; potential benefits, development and acceptance of web3 and related applications; plans for accelerating growth; and the continued public acceptance of NFTs. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Prospectus, the risk of lower than anticipated fan engagement with the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open ArtBall, potential technical difficulties in implementing the digital platform, changes in the regulatory environment pertaining to NFTs and blockchain technologies, market volatility of NFTs, and any adverse events or disruptions related to the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.