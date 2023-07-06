Amazon Celebrates Prime Members With More Deals Than Any Past Prime Day Event

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Starting July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, Prime members around the world will have 48 hours of exclusive access to shop millions of deals this Prime Day. Amazon will offer more deals than any Prime Day event before, with new deals dropping every 30 minutes during select periods. From beauty, fashion, and fitness to electronics, toys, and Amazon devices, Prime members can get everything they want and need quickly and reliably this summer—thanks to savings on popular items and everyday essentials across categories from top brands and small businesses. Customers who are not yet Prime members and want to get the most out of Amazon on Prime Day can join or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime. Select new members will automatically receive a $10 shopping credit upon sign-up to use towards Prime Day shopping.

“We’re excited to celebrate our Prime members by offering more Prime Day deals than ever before on brands they love and new launches they’ll be excited to shop,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “They’ll also discover more personalized deals this Prime Day with immersive shopping experiences like Inspire, and new opportunities to shop beyond Amazon with Prime benefits like Buy with Prime.”

Deals Preview

Starting today, Prime members will be able to preview a selection of Prime Day deals and click “Watch this Deal” to save it to their watchlists. Members will be notified once their chosen deal is live during Prime Day. New for Prime Day, members can filter their searches to discover products from small businesses with the Small Business Search filter.

Amazon will offer millions of deals across categories, including Amazon-exclusive bundles from essie and items from top brands like Dyson, Theragun, and Frigidaire. Prime members can also still sign up for Amazon’s all-new Invite-only deals program to request an invitation to access exclusive Prime Day deals that are expected to sell out. Visit amazon.com/primeday to learn more.

Here’s an additional sneak peek at some of the best deals available to shop this Prime Day:

Save up to 75% on select Amazon devices, including the Invite-only deal on 43” Fire TV Omni Series, Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen), and Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Pioneer and TCL smart TVs with Fire TV built in, Kindle Scribe, and the all-new Fire Max 11 tablet.

Save up to 60% on select Gap men's, women's, kids’, and baby apparel.

Save up to 50% on select, Amazon-exclusive clothing, shoes, and handbags from The Drop.

Save up to 50% on select Sony headphones, speakers, and home audio.

Save up to 50% on select floorcare from Bissell and iRobot.

Save up to 50% on select dolls and accessories from Barbie.

Save up to 45% on select Victoria’s Secret products.

Save up to 40% on select Bose headphones, speakers, and soundbars.

Save 40% on select products from Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Save up to 40% on Peloton Bike, Bike+, Guide, accessories, and select apparel.

Save up to 40% on select kitchen appliances from Ninja, Keurig, Vitamix, and Breville.

Save up to 35% on select beauty and skincare products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Lancôme, IT cosmetics, and Urban Decay.

Save 30% on the new, Amazon-exclusive Betty Buzz Citrus Variety Pack Cans.

Save 30% on KNOW Beauty by Vanessa Hudgens.

Save 30% on select styles from D’Amelio Footwear.

Save up to 30% on select, Amazon-exclusive items on The Summer I Turned Pretty storefront, including a limited-edition Sperry shoe worn by Belly Conklin in Season Two.

storefront, including a limited-edition Sperry shoe worn by Belly Conklin in Season Two. Save up to 30% on select LEGO sets, building toys from MAGNA-TILES, and Squishmallows products.

Save up to 30% on select, Amazon-exclusive kids' and baby fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's.

Save up to 30% on select hair dryers, flat irons, and curling irons from T3.

Save up to 30% on select pet essentials from Wild One.

Save 25% on Logan Paul & KSI’s PRIME Hydration+ Sticks.

Save 20% on select SPF, skincare, haircare, and lip products from Sun Bum.

Save 20% on select products from Chamberlain Coffee by Emma Chamberlain.

Save up to 20% on select Le Creuset products.

Save up to 20% on select outdoor pizza ovens from Ooni USA.

Back to School and Off to College

Prime members can get a head start on back to school and off to college shopping this Prime Day. Parents, students, and teachers will discover savings across top categories. Some of the best deals include select kids’ uniform styles from Amazon Essentials for under $10; up to 55% off select Crayola products; up to 55% off select mattresses and beds from Zinus; 30% off select lunch boxes from Bentgo; 30% off select shoes from Hey Dude; 30% off towels and bedding from Amazon Basics; up to 25% off select laptops from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, LG, MSI, and Samsung; and 15% off backpacks from Champion; Prime members can also stock up and save 20% off $30 of select school supplies and everyday essentials. Visit amazon.com/backtoschool for more deals on back to school items and amazon.com/offtocollege for college essentials.

Ways to Shop & Earn More

Prime members can take advantage of exclusive offers and perks that help them make easy payments, earn rewards, and access additional deals—all while shopping on Prime Day.

Discover Prime Day deals beyond Amazon with Buy with Prime: Buy with Prime is a new way for U.S.-based Prime members to use the shopping benefits they love and trust, like fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and easy returns, on participating brands’ websites. This Prime Day, members can shop additional deals up to 40% off directly from brands such as Carbone Fine Food, Wyze, Moon Juice, and The Woobles. To discover deals beyond Amazon.com, visit buywithprime.amazon.com/shoppers.

Buy with Prime is a new way for U.S.-based Prime members to use the shopping benefits they love and trust, like fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and easy returns, on participating brands’ websites. This Prime Day, members can shop additional deals up to 40% off directly from brands such as Carbone Fine Food, Wyze, Moon Juice, and The Woobles. To discover deals beyond Amazon.com, visit buywithprime.amazon.com/shoppers. Shop small business and Climate Pledge Friendly deals: Prime members can also shop more deals on small business products than ever before, including from Drink Recess, Saturday Skin, Windmill, FLYBYJING, Partake Foods, The Cut Buddy, and The Honey Pot. Learn more at amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness. Additionally, members can discover and shop more-sustainable products as part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program, including deals on Blueland, Melissa & Doug, and select Amazon devices. Learn more at amazon.com/shopclimatepledgefriendly.

Prime members can also shop more deals on small business products than ever before, including from Drink Recess, Saturday Skin, Windmill, FLYBYJING, Partake Foods, The Cut Buddy, and The Honey Pot. Learn more at amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness. Additionally, members can discover and shop more-sustainable products as part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program, including deals on Blueland, Melissa & Doug, and select Amazon devices. Learn more at amazon.com/shopclimatepledgefriendly. Get inspired with a more personalized experience: From personalized deals categories on the homepage to fun and engaging shopping experiences, Amazon makes it easy for customers to discover personalized, trending deals. This Prime Day, Inspire and Shop by Interest introduce deals feeds featuring shoppable videos and photos from trusted influencers, other customers, and a wide range of brands. Available from the homepage and elsewhere throughout the shopping journey, Amazon will offer over 40 personalized deals categories for Prime Day—more than ever before—including “Deals related to your views,” “Deals from brands you may like,” and “4+ Star deals for you.”

From personalized deals categories on the homepage to fun and engaging shopping experiences, Amazon makes it easy for customers to discover personalized, trending deals. This Prime Day, Inspire and Shop by Interest introduce deals feeds featuring shoppable videos and photos from trusted influencers, other customers, and a wide range of brands. Available from the homepage and elsewhere throughout the shopping journey, Amazon will offer over 40 personalized deals categories for Prime Day—more than ever before—including “Deals related to your views,” “Deals from brands you may like,” and “4+ Star deals for you.” Shop deals with celebrities and influencers: Prime members will have exclusive access to shop deals from additional celebrity brands like Brady by Tom Brady. Celebrities and influencers, including Charli D’Amelio, Alix Earle, Michael Strahan, Ayesha Curry, and Paris Hilton, will also share their top Prime Day deal picks through curated storefronts.

Prime members will have exclusive access to shop deals from additional celebrity brands like Brady by Tom Brady. Celebrities and influencers, including Charli D’Amelio, Alix Earle, Michael Strahan, Ayesha Curry, and Paris Hilton, will also share their top Prime Day deal picks through curated storefronts. Access exclusive deals during Prime Night Live "Duel for the Deals": Starting July 11 between 10 p.m.-12 a.m. EDT, tune into @prime’s TikTok Live—a two-hour game show featuring various contestants and special guests, including TikTok’s known and loved Alix Earle and Jake Shane, who will help viewers play along to unlock exclusive deals.

Starting July 11 between 10 p.m.-12 a.m. EDT, tune into @prime’s TikTok Live—a two-hour game show featuring various contestants and special guests, including TikTok’s known and loved Alix Earle and Jake Shane, who will help viewers play along to unlock exclusive deals. Go big with Prime Visa: Card members earn 6% back on Prime Day and 5% back year-round at Amazon, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership and rewards everywhere they shop—all with no annual credit card fee. As an extra Prime Day perk, Prime card members can also earn an additional 1% back on eligible Amazon purchases with No-Rush Shipping (for a total of 7% back with an eligible Prime membership). Plus, with daily rewards, earnings can now be redeemed at Amazon or Chase as soon as the next day.

Card members earn 6% back on Prime Day and 5% back year-round at Amazon, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership and rewards everywhere they shop—all with no annual credit card fee. As an extra Prime Day perk, Prime card members can also earn an additional 1% back on eligible Amazon purchases with No-Rush Shipping (for a total of 7% back with an eligible Prime membership). Plus, with daily rewards, earnings can now be redeemed at Amazon or Chase as soon as the next day. Access exclusive healthcare deal: Now through Prime Day, U.S.-based Prime members can get their first year of a One Medical membership for $144 per year (usually $199, a 28% savings). One Medical is a national membership-based primary care organization offering seamless in-office and 24/7 virtual care services, on-site labs, and programs for preventive care, chronic care management, common illnesses, and more.

Now through Prime Day, U.S.-based Prime members can get their first year of a One Medical membership for $144 per year (usually $199, a 28% savings). One Medical is a national membership-based primary care organization offering seamless in-office and 24/7 virtual care services, on-site labs, and programs for preventive care, chronic care management, common illnesses, and more. Save with Amazon Fresh online: Prime members can save up to $40 when they shop for groceries online, and get $20 off $100+ on Prime Day. Terms apply. See amazon.com/fresh/learnmore for details.

About Prime

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.