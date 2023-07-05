Global Holdings Announces Acquisition of the Mondrian Hotel on Park Avenue

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Holdings, the international real estate development and investment firm led by Chairman and Founder Eyal Ofer, today announced the acquisition of the Mondrian Park Avenue, a 190-key boutique hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood.

“Mondrian Park Avenue is an extraordinary asset, perfectly located in the heart of Manhattan at a time when tourists and local visitors are flooding back into the city,” said Jonathan Ofer, Chief Executive Officer of Global Holdings Management Group. “Moin Development did an incredible job converting this property into one of Park Avenue’s best hotels.”

Global Holdings previously held a senior mortgage loan on the property and completed the acquisition as part of a prior agreement with Moin Development.

Global Holdings’ portfolio includes more than 120 properties globally, totaling 10 million square feet across residential, hotel and commercial assets, including more than 1,500 hotel rooms. Global Holdings is an active player in the New York market, over the past month launching leasing for Anagram Columbus Circle, a first of its kind luxury rental tower located next to the highly acclaimed 15 Central Park West, between Manhattan’s famed Billionaire’s Row and Central Park, and acquiring 51 Irving Place, a mixed-use apartment building located near Gramercy Park.

About Global Holdings Management Group

Global Holdings Management Group is an international alliance of real estate asset management and investment advisory companies operating across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. It exclusively develops, advises and manages the real estate assets of Global Holdings Group – which is led and founded by its Chairman Eyal Ofer – across its residential, commercial and hotel portfolios in these geographies. The current portfolio consists of over 10 million square feet of real estate, comprising over 120 properties and 1,500 hotel rooms.