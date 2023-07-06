UniPro Member, Food Supply Inc. Partners with Pepper to Revolutionize Digital Ordering Experience

DAYTON BEACH, Fla. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Food Supply Inc., a UniPro member and leading food distributor in the sunshine state, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Pepper, an innovative e-commerce solution for food distributors. The partnership aims to redefine the digital ordering experience for customers and enhance operational efficiency for Food Supply Inc.

As a forward-thinking company committed to delivering exceptional products and services, Food Supply Inc. recognizes the importance of embracing cutting-edge technology to stay ahead in the competitive market. By joining forces with Pepper, Food Supply Inc. is taking a significant leap forward in providing an unparalleled ordering experience for its esteemed clientele.

"Our partnership with Pepper is a game-changer for our business and customers," said Paul Riley, Vice President of Purchasing & Marketing at Food Supply Inc. "Pepper's advanced suite of e-commerce solutions allows us to streamline our operations, offer an intuitive ordering process, and ultimately deliver greater value to our customers."

Food Supply Inc. is a trusted food distributor, catering to the diverse needs of restaurants, school systems, and other food establishments. With Pepper's full-service online ordering catalog and payments platform, Food Supply Inc. is poised to achieve remarkable business outcomes, including increased sales, improved customer retention, enhanced sales representative productivity, and streamlined order-to-cash cycles.

Pepper's expertise in ERP integration across various food verticals, coupled with their commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, made Pepper the preferred choice for Food Supply Inc. The innovative e-commerce solution empowers food distributors to build strong relationships with their customers and provides an intuitive interface for seamless ordering and streamlined communication.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Food Supply Inc., a well respected UniPro member and company dedicated to delivering excellence in the food distribution industry," said Erin Graham, Vice President of Operations & Strategy at Pepper. "Through our partnership, we will enhance their digital presence, optimize customer satisfaction, and drive growth for Food Supply Inc."

Customers of Food Supply Inc. can look forward to a transformed digital ordering experience with the launch of the new solution powered by Pepper. The user-friendly interface allows customers to easily browse product catalogs, place orders, and enjoy efficient communication with their dedicated sales representatives. By leveraging Pepper's cutting-edge technology, Food Supply Inc. aims to strengthen its position as a leader in the food distribution industry.

About Food Supply Inc.

Food Supply Inc. is a prominent food distributor serving the state of Florida since the early 1900’s. With a commitment to exceptional quality and professional service, Food Supply Inc. offers an extensive range of high-quality products to retailers and vendors across the region. The company operates state-of-the-art warehouse facilities and a robust fleet, ensuring timely deliveries to school systems, restaurants, hotels, and various food establishments.

About Pepper

Pepper is a leading e-commerce solution designed specifically for food distributors, providing a seamless and intuitive digital experience for their customers. Serving clients across North America and the Caribbean, Pepper powers thousands of restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores, driving growth and customer satisfaction. To learn more about Pepper, visit www.usepepper.com.