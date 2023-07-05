Roland Corporation Fine Tunes Translation With Language Weaver

CHALFONT ST PETER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Language Weaver, the AI-driven machine translation technology powering enterprise and government, has partnered with Roland Corporation, the Japan-based manufacturer of game-changer electronic musical instruments and multimedia products for music lovers and creators, to provide high-quality and secure business translation.

With customers all over the globe, Roland has partnered with Language Weaver to deploy its industry-leading translation software to improve the accessibility and speed of the music manufacturer’s communications with customers and internally.

In the first six months Roland has fielded nearly 300,000 translation requests and translated over 20.5 million words across more than 50 language pair combinations.

Language Weaver, part of the RWS Group, uses a combination of cutting-edge machine learning, advanced artificial intelligence capabilities and linguistic expertise. The platform is now providing highly accurate, real-time translation to match Roland's internationally renowned products, services and customer care.

The partnership is accelerating Roland’s ability to unlock a seamless user experience. In particular, Language Weaver is being utilized to deliver a consistent and cohesive post-purchase support experience from country to country and guarantee effective communication with customers.

Roland is now also harnessing Language Weaver’s technology to improve its internal communication between product engineers, designers, and decision-makers around the world. Real-time translation is quickly enabling internal communication across countries, effectively removing language barriers and improving operations.

Language Weaver has had a successful start to 2023 with a growing client roster, which includes global brands such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Best Buy Canada, as well as clients in the legal, finance and life sciences sector.

Paul McCabe, Vice President of Global Customer Experience at Roland Corporation, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our products, services and customer care at Roland and have consistently looked for means to improve since our founding in 1972. We’ve sought enterprise-grade translation services and partnered with Language Weaver to speed up our internal processes to provide an even higher standard of customer care. We’re thrilled to have a language translation partner on board who is as committed to quality as we are.”

Mihai Vlad, General Manager at Language Weaver, said: “Speaking to businesses day-in-day-out, we understand the issues global organizations face when it comes to translation - both in terms of accuracy and security. We’re proud to be working with Roland, to streamline their customer and internal communications with our industry-leading machine translation technology.”

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we’ve been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 40+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world’s top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune’s 20 ‘Most Admired Companies’ and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

About Roland

For more than 50 years, Roland’s innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have fueled inspiration in artists and creators around the world. Embraced by hobbyists and professionals alike, the company’s trendsetting gear spans multiple categories, from pianos, synthesizers, guitar products, and electronic percussion to DJ controllers, audio/video solutions, livestreaming products, and more. As technology evolves, Roland continues to lead the way for gigging musicians, producers, and beatmakers, providing modern software-based solutions and seamless creative workflows between hardware products, computers, and mobile devices. For more information, visit https://www.roland.com/global