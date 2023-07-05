Travel + Leisure Co. Ranked a Best Company to Work For by U.S. News & World Report

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced that U.S. News & World Report has named the company among its inaugural 200 Best Companies to Work For.

The list, an expansion of U.S. News’ Careers offerings, provides a look at the 200 best publicly traded companies across sectors and industries to help employees and job seekers make decisions about workplaces that may be a good fit for them.

The inaugural list factors in evolving employee sentiment of what makes a workplace the “best” to work for and analyzes that sentiment and other information to evaluate quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

“Our associates are the heart of Travel + Leisure Co., and they are driven by a shared commitment to deliver exceptional and inspirational vacation experiences for our owners, members, and guests every day,” said Kimberly Marshall, Chief Human Resources Officer of Travel + Leisure Co. “Our global organization is fueled by our people-first, inclusive environment where our culture pillars of care, fun, opportunity, and impact empower us to create lasting memories as we put the world on vacation.”

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 1000 index as of June 2022 and had more than 75 employee reviews written in 2022.

DiversityInc. recently released its 2023 Top Companies for Diversity list. Travel + Leisure Co. was named to the DiversityInc 2023 Noteworthy Companies list, which is comprised of companies whose data indicates they have the potential to make the DiversityInc Top 50 list. The list recognizes large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategy, workplace and supplier diversity practices and philanthropic engagement. The company was also named a Top Company for Talent Acquisition for Women of Color.

Since 2001, DiversityInc has been assessing companies across a broad range of metrics, including leadership accountability, human capital metrics, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) transformed the way families vacation with the introduction of the most dynamic points-based vacation ownership program at Club Wyndham, and the first vacation exchange network, RCI. The company delivers more than six million vacations each year at 245+ timeshare resorts worldwide, through tailored travel and membership products, and via Travel + Leisure GO - the signature subscription travel club inspired by the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine. With hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, our 18,000+ dedicated associates bring out the best in people and places around the globe. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.