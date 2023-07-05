Groupe Touchette Partners with Pivotree to Increase Transactions with New Dynamic B2B Customer Portal

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (“Pivotree” or the “Company”), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, announced today it achieved another milestone in it’s partnership with Groupe Touchette, one of the largest Canadian-owned tire distributors, for the creation of its eCommerce portal, leveraging SAP Commerce. With the new platform Groupe Touchette experienced a marked increase in the usage of the transactional website, with over 94 per cent of orders going through the site, up from below 80 per cent from their previous platform.

“The tire distribution industry has seen significant shifts in recent years, including the emergence of private label tires, and advanced use of data, analytics and technology logistics," said Denis Gallagher, Vice President IT, Groupe Touchette. “Since the establishment of the new omnichannel B2B platform, we have been able to respond to these demands with more agility, and our customers have been reporting an immediate improvement in their user experience. We are seeing our customer loyalty, competitive advantage, and market share, all increasing, coupled with a reduction in calls and costs to our call centres.”

Leveraging SAP Commerce, Pivotree’s introduction of the self-service B2B platform for Groupe Touchette has streamlined and reduced friction in the user experience. Customer feedback praised the ease and modernization of navigating product catalogs, searching for exact tire fitments, viewing relevant pricing and applying promotions.

“The market pressures facing retailers and distributors today are becoming more and more complex, and it’s vital that technology partners and commerce platforms find new ways to better serve our customers,” said Pivotree General Manager, Joseph Lee. “Pivotree’s extensive expertise and demonstrated ability in SAP Commerce and building B2B and B2C storefronts were key factors in Groupe Touchette’s decision to partner with us back in 2018. Digital transformation is an ongoing journey and we’re looking forward to continuing this successful partnership together, as Groupe Touchette grows and expands, and their tech needs evolve.”

Pivotree’s team of experts are available to guide and help retailers grow their business with end-to-end frictionless customer experiences at every stage of the buying journey. Download the case study for more information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree’s portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com