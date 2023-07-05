OrthoLoneStar, Largest Independent Orthopedic Practice in Texas, Selects Hatch to Enable Care Connectivity and Coordination

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hatch, a leading digital healthcare technology company, today announced a partnership with OrthoLoneStar, the largest independent orthopedic practice in Texas and the fourth largest in the country. Through this partnership, Hatch will help increase local consumers’ access to orthopedic care and ensure patients are connected to the right orthopedic provider—utilizing clinical acuity, patient preferences, and real-time availability metrics.

With a national presence, Hatch’s white-labeled platform aims to engage patients earlier in their care journey by utilizing digital tools such as digital triaging, telehealth, asynchronous texting, and online scheduling. By connecting patients with OrthoLoneStar’s leading orthopedic specialists they can receive immediate support and treatment recommendations from the comfort of their own home. In addition to increasing referrals and consumer capture, Hatch enables employer partnerships with the goal of improving employees’ experience and reducing employers’ healthcare costs.

“We’re thrilled to partner with OrthoLoneStar, a company that shares our vision for making access to the best possible care easier,” said Gerry Andrady, CEO of Hatch. “With a user friendly platform, OrthoLoneStar will be able to leverage digital tools and technology to enhance their care offering and continue to expand their footprint in Texas. We’re excited to work alongside a team of award-winning physicians at the forefront of orthopedic care.”

As Texas employers fight rising healthcare costs, this partnership will arm employees with immediate digital access to local orthopedic specialists, mitigating unnecessary emergency room or urgent care visits and, when appropriate, connect them with OrthoLoneStar’s high-quality in-person providers. OrthoLoneStar has more than 165 physicians, nearly 1,200 employees, and 46 locations.

“With a mission of providing the highest quality orthopedic care at the best value across Texas, we see great opportunity in embracing a digital platform while staying true to our local roots,” said Anthony Brooks, COO of OrthoLoneStar. “This partnership is a meaningful milestone in our commitment to expand our offerings, meet patients’ evolving needs, and provide employers across Texas with direct access to high-quality, value-based musculoskeletal care.”

For more information about Hatch’s orthopedic solution, visit hatchcare.com.

About Hatch

Hatch is a leading digital healthcare technology company focused on engaging patients earlier in their care journey and connecting them with the appropriate provider. The platform is tailor-made for independent orthopedic practices to connect with consumers and employers online to enhance the patient journey and drive practice revenue. For more information, visit www.hatchcare.com.

About OrthoLoneStar

OrthoLoneStar is an integrated private practice group comprised of award-winning physicians with lengthy records of outstanding leadership and orthopedic expertise. The group provides orthopedic care to patients across Texas and treats the full range of orthopedic issues. The practice has 46 locations and more than 165 practicing physicians. For more information, visit www.ortholonestar.com.