KRISPY KREME® Celebrates World Chocolate Day by Returning Popular Chocolate Glazed Doughnut for Only Time in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krispy Kreme® is bringing back its beloved Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts in celebration of World Chocolate Day for two days only, this Friday and Saturday, July 7-8.

It will be the only time this year that Krispy Kreme offers Chocolate Glazed, an epic product innovation introduced in 2017 to celebrate that year’s total solar eclipse. Since then, sightings of Chocolate Glazed – Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut smothered in rich chocolate glaze – have been rare.

“It’s been six years since we first delighted doughnut fans and chocolate lovers with this sensational innovation,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Chocolate Glazed doughnuts are truly a special experience in our shops for guests to enjoy – from watching the chocolate glaze waterfall to the aroma of chocolate taking over shops to the taste of fresh doughnuts bathed in chocolate glaze. What a way to celebrate World Chocolate Day.”

Doughnut and chocolate lovers can enjoy Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts on World Chocolate Day Friday and again on Saturday at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website while supplies last.

Show us how you’re enjoying the return of Chocolate Glazed by using #KrispyKreme, #WorldChocolateDay and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Chocolate Glazed today by visiting https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/worldchocolateday.

