Granite Selected for Approximately $48 Million Flood Control Project in Texas

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $48 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to mitigate flood risk and damage in Wharton, Texas. Project funding will come from the USACE’s fiscal 2023 civil construction funds and is expected to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

The city of Wharton has significant existing and historical flooding issues from the Colorado River, Caney Creek, Baughman Slough, and Peach Creek. Granite’s work includes the construction of four strategically located levee reaches, five interior gravity sump areas, storm sewer relief systems, slope repair activities along the Colorado River, and miscellaneous paving improvements.

“These essential measures are designed to fortify the city's defenses and minimize the impact of future flood events,” explained Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Matt Shepherd. “Granite is pleased to have the opportunity to showcase our ability to perform USACE civil works in this market,” he continued.

The earthen levees, a critical component of the flood mitigation plan, will stretch approximately 11,800 linear feet. With a top width of 16 feet, an average height of 8 feet, and a base width of 80 feet, these sturdy structures will act as formidable barriers against rising waters. By strategically positioning the levees, the project aims to create a robust defense system that will protect vulnerable areas from inundation.

In addition to the levee system, the project will implement five interior gravity sumps featuring cast-in-place structures equipped with sluice and/or flap gates. These sumps will play a vital role in managing water levels and controlling the flow of discharge within the city, to optimize drainage, and reduce the risk of localized flooding.

The storm sewer relief systems will be constructed to enhance the city's existing drainage infrastructure, optimizing its capacity to handle excessive rainfall and prevent water accumulation in low-lying areas. Slope repair activities along the Colorado River will bolster the stability of the riverbank, mitigating erosion and reducing the potential for future flooding events.

The project is planned to begin in September 2023 and is expected to be completed in December 2024.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.