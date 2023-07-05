Infinite Computer Solutions Partners with Girl Up to Promote Gender Equality in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinite Computer Solutions – a leading global technology solution provider – has partnered with Girl Up, a United Nations Foundation initiative, and its affiliate, Girl Up México, to host 95 secondary school students and 10 college students from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, México, and the United States at WiSci (Women in Science) México STEAM Camp.

Beginning on July 1, WiSci México will bring together an international group of students for a week of cross-cultural relationship building, professional development, and science, technology, engineering, arts and design, and mathematics (STEAM) training.

Industry experts from Infinite Computer Solutions and other industry partners will join the WiSci México camp to lend their knowledge to the curriculum and to help attending students strengthen their skills in STEAM-related topics like design thinking, artificial intelligence, and innovation and creativity.

" Young talent is the key to the future of technology, and women are underrepresented in the STEAM fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and design and mathematics,” said Sanjay Govil, Chairman of Infinite. “ We are proud to partner with Girl Up, an initiative of the United Nations Foundation, to help bridge that gap by inspiring and empowering the female leaders of tomorrow.”

Hosted by Girl Up and Girl Up México, along with government and private sector partners, the WiSci México STEAM camp will provide an encouraging and innovative environment for students to collaborate and form long-lasting relationships with other participants.

“ The WiSci camp is a unique opportunity for girls to connect in a safe space, learn impact skills through STEAM, and recognize themselves as change agents in their communities. We are blessed to be able to bring this camp to girls in Central America. Let’s keep investing in opportunities for them; they deserve it,” said Girl Up México Founder, Bita Aranda.

WiSci México – the first fully in-person camp since 2020 – represents a broader public-private initiative to close the gender gap in STEAM and provide adolescent girls and young women with technical knowledge and mentorship opportunities. Previously, WiSci STEAM Camps have trained over 1,000 girls and youth allies in Rwanda, Peru, Malawi, Namibia, Georgia, Estonia, Kosovo, and Southeast Asia.

About Infinite

Infinite Computer Solutions is a global leader in digital engineering and IT services, with over two decades of experience helping clients turn digital transformation into business value. Headquartered in Rockville, MD and with a workforce of 15,000+ employees operating from 20+ global locations, Infinite supports more than 400 Fortune 1000 customers to optimize, modernize and scale their technology landscape. Infinite combines leading technologies, innovative approaches, and deep domain expertise to drive value and create efficiencies for customers across a variety of industries including healthcare, telecom, hi-tech, media, banking, financial services, and more.

About Girl Up

Girl Up is a girl-centered leadership development initiative working to advance gender justice worldwide. We believe that when girls and women are in positions of leadership, they work to create a more just and equitable world for everyone. Founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, Girl Up operates a global network of regional affiliates and serves 200,000 girls and youth leaders in 152 countries.

Further Information

For more information about the WiSci STEAM Camps, visit: GirlUp.org/WiSci