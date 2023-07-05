Westinghouse Begins Vendor Design Review for eVinci™ Microreactor with Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission

The eVinci™ Microreactor builds on decades of Westinghouse innovation to bring carbon-free, safe, and scalable energy to Canada and beyond. (Photo: Business Wire)

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company announced today it has submitted the first set of Vendor Design Review documents to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) for the eVinci™ microreactor. The submissions will enable early identification and resolution of potential regulatory and technical issues as the eVinci technology advances through the design process.

Westinghouse provided four Phase 1 Focus Area submissions to the CNSC on June 30. Overall, more than 40 submissions will be filed during Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the VDR process.

Westinghouse is also planning to submit reports for joint review under the Memorandum of Cooperation between the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the CNSC. The reports will focus on selected design aspects of the eVinci microreactor with the primary objective of establishing alignment and a common understanding on regulatory expectations.

“Westinghouse has a more than 70-year history of licensing and deploying nuclear reactors. Taking these vital first steps with the regulator marks an important milestone as we successfully accelerate the development of this game-changing technology,” said Jon Ball, Westinghouse President for eVinci Microreactor.

The eVinci Microreactor builds on decades of Westinghouse innovation to bring carbon-free, safe, and scalable energy wherever it is needed for a variety of applications, including electricity and heating for remote communities, universities, mining operations, industrial centers, data centers, defense facilities, and soon the lunar surface and beyond. The versatility of the eVinci microreactor technology allows for power systems ranging from several kilowatts to 5 megawatts of electricity, delivered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for eight-plus years without refueling. The technology is 100 percent factory built and assembled before it is shipped in a container to any location.

