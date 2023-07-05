IHOP® Introduces New Sweet and Savory Pancake Tacos to Menus Nationwide

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the heels of its largest menu evolution to-date, IHOP® is excited to serve more joy to more guests with NEW Pancake Tacos, handheld pancakes available in all day sweet and savory flavors. After a successful debut of the IHOP “Choco-Pancake” at a local Houston, TX location last summer, the team is bringing Pancake Tacos to the table nationwide, a first in the family dining space.

Along with IHOP’s latest innovations, Pancake Tacos were driven by brand research which identified what guests are looking for in new menu items, including quality, choice, and value. Every decision IHOP makes is driven by guest feedback and needs, such as incorporating fresh berries and bacon, both of which are ingredient favorites that provide options for everyone, any time of day.

"As the leader in breakfast, we were inspired to expand the Pancake Taco concept following IHOP’s ‘Choco-Pancake’ cultural innovation from last summer,” said Chef Arthur Carl II, Vice President, Culinary at IHOP. “We didn’t want to simply redo that item, but rather bring to life a dish that leverages our best-selling pancakes in an innovative way that is both fun and different to deliver guests a unique dining experience. These handheld pancake creations lean into our breakfast equity while giving everyone a choice on sweet or savory – or both – to enjoy during all dayparts.”

IHOP’s Pancake Taco lineup features all day variety of sweet and savory options, including:

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake Taco: Fresh sliced strawberries and creamy cheesecake mousse inside a folded silver dollar pancake. Top it with chocolate chips for extra indulgence!

Fresh sliced strawberries and creamy cheesecake mousse inside a folded silver dollar pancake. Top it with chocolate chips for extra indulgence! Caramel Banana Pancake Taco: Creamy cheesecake mousse drizzled with vanilla sauce & dulce de leche caramel sauce topped with sliced bananas inside a folded silver dollar pancake. Top it with chocolate chips for extra indulgence!

Creamy cheesecake mousse drizzled with vanilla sauce & dulce de leche caramel sauce topped with sliced bananas inside a folded silver dollar pancake. Top it with chocolate chips for extra indulgence! Breakfast Pancake Taco: Scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, jack & cheddar cheese blend and white cheese sauce inside a folded silver dollar pancake. Top it with salsa for a hint of spice!

Scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, jack & cheddar cheese blend and white cheese sauce inside a folded silver dollar pancake. Top it with salsa for a hint of spice! Country Chicken and Gravy Pancake Taco: Crispy chicken, shredded hashbrowns, and country gravy inside a folded silver dollar pancake. Top it with pickles for an extra salty crunch!

Pancake vs. Taco Debate

Whether you prefer pancakes or tacos for breakfast, IHOP’s Pancake Tacos satisfy every craving. Yet, the question remains: is it a Pancake or a Taco? To answer that query, IHOP has partnered with TikTok creators to weigh in on the debate. In true social media fashion, creators will turn to their followers to spark discussions on if IHOP’s new Pancake Tacos are in fact a pancake or a taco and encourage others to join in by sharing #PancakeorTaco.

IHOP’s Pancake Tacos are available at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide starting Wednesday, July 5 through July 30. The latest innovation starts at $6 for one order of three same-flavored tacos for dine-in or to-go.* Additionally, from July 21 through July 30, guests will earn 3X the PanCoins when they order Pancake Tacos.** For more information or to find the nearest location, visit IHOP.com.

*For a limited time at participating IHOP restaurants only. Tax and gratuity excluded.

**Account sign-up required. Restrictions apply.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 65 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, lunch and dinner. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls and more. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of March 31, 2023, there are 1,790 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

BR-IHOP