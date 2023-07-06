Twist Bioscience DNA-Based Tools Now Available in Ireland From MyBio

KILKENNY, Ireland & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyBio, the life science solutions provider, KILKENNY, Ireland, announces an exclusive distribution agreement with Twist Bioscience, SAN FRANCISCO, United States, bringing its synthetic DNA and next-generation sequencing products to the Irish market.

This partnership enables the extension of Twist’s reach into the Irish market by leveraging MyBio’s strong commercial presence and deep ties to potential Twist customers across the Island of Ireland.

About MyBio

MyBio is an award-winning life science solutions provider, delivering innovative and leading-edge technologies into the Irish market across the field of life sciences including biopharma, academic research, agriculture, and clinical diagnostics.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture, and academic research.