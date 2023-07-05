AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Bosna Reosiguranje d.d. Sarajevo

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Bosna Reosiguranje d.d. Sarajevo (Bosna Re) (Bosnia and Herzegovina [BH]). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Bosna Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Bosna Re’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is expected to remain at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by good internal capital generation and a modest increase in underwriting risks. The company’s investment portfolio, which is concentrated in domestic assets, remains the greatest source of capital consumption in BCAR. This concentration exposes Bosna Re to the elevated levels of economic, political and financial system risks in BH. Offsetting rating factors also include Bosna Re’s relatively small capital base, which provides only a limited capital buffer in absolute terms to protect against adverse events, and its high dependence on retrocession. However, the elevated credit risk associated with this reinsurance dependence is partly mitigated by a very stable and well-rated retrocession panel.

Bosna Re has a track record of adequate operating performance, with profits stemming from both the underwriting and investment activities. Technical performance remained good in 2022, as evidenced by a combined ratio of 94.7%, marginally below the five-year (2018-2022) weighted average of 94.9%. AM Best expects prospective earnings to continue increasing modestly, as the company grows its top line whilst maintaining its cautious underwriting strategy, which focuses on careful risk selection and a comprehensive use of retrocession protection.

With high barriers to entry in BH, Bosna Re benefits from a dominant market position as the only domestic reinsurer licensed to write life and non-life insurance. The company remains the leading domestic reinsurer with a market share in excess of 75%, based on 2022 gross written premiums (GWP). Offsetting factors in the business profile assessment include Bosna Re’s highly concentrated underwriting portfolio, with half of GWP derived from its top three cedants and its limited geographic diversification (with only 6% of business emanating from abroad in 2022).

