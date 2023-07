KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MMAF Equipment Finance LLC 2023-A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by MMAF Equipment Finance LLC 2023-A (MMAF 2023-A), an equipment ABS transaction.

MMAF 2023-A represents the 19th equipment ABS sponsored by MassMutual Asset Finance LLC (MMAF or the Company). MMAF is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company and has an operating history dating back to 2003. The MMAF 2023-A transaction is secured by a portfolio of equipment lease and loan contracts, together with interests in the related equipment and other collateral (together, the Financed Units). The Financed Units include various types of equipment including transportation equipment, federal energy equipment, machinery and equipment, marine equipment, computers, vending equipment, railcars, software, intermodal containers, real estate, corporate aircraft, material handling equipment, construction equipment, furniture and fixtures, medical equipment, energy management and service vehicles. MMAF 2023-A will issue four classes of notes (Notes). The Notes benefit from credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralization, excess spread, and a reserve account.

The aggregate securitization value (ASV), which represents the discounted value of the cashflows, other than interest or implicit yield on floating rate contracts, from the Financed Units, is $889.00 million, as of May 31, 2023 (Cut-off Date) and based on the statistical discount rate of 7.75%. The ASV includes 422 Financed Units to 76 obligors. The average Financed Unit balance is approximately $2.11 million and the average obligor exposure is approximately $11.70 million. The maximum obligor exposure, which is to the U.S. Government, is $223.20 million or 25.11% of the ASV. KBRA has ratings on the U.S. Government which are available on KBRA.com. The next largest obligor exposure is $77.24 million, or 8.69% of the ASV.

Disclosures

