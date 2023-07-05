Technip Energies Awarded a Project Management Consultancy Contract by Aramco for the Master Plan of the New Industrial City of Ras Al Khair

PARISPARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) has been selected by Aramco for the project management consultancy (PMC) contract to develop the master plan for Ras Al Khair, a new industrial city in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. The city is set to house an unprecedented collection of low-carbon investments as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, for which Aramco is a strategic partner.

The master plan will comprise various studies, including those for optimum land use, site preparation assessment, export terminal assessment, environmental baseline assessment, hydrocarbon supply assessment, 3rd party engagement, area constructability, and modularization hub. These studies will determine the scope and program execution plan for all civil, marine, telecommunication, and industrial infrastructures that will support the primary industrial projects planned by the main tenants.

Additionally, the contract includes a number of PMC studies for the execution of the Liquid-to-Chemical Program, an ambitious initiative by the Kingdom to transform a significant portion of its oil and gas production into valuable chemical products. This program involves all the major existing Aramco downstream hubs, as well as the new development of the Ras Al Khair area.

Charles Cessot, SVP T.EN X – Consulting & Products of Technip Energies, commented: “We are pleased to have been awarded the PMC contract for the Master Plan of Ras Al Khair, an ambitious project that is at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's vision for a low-carbon future. We look forward to working closely with Aramco to develop a comprehensive program execution plan that will support the major industrial projects planned for the Province, while also contributing to the Kingdom's strategic goals for sustainable development.”

To know more about Technip Energies PMC services:

Over the years, Technip Energies has become a contractor of choice for PMC services. Our group has been successful in supporting clients’ business objectives and consistently delivering projects with outstanding safety and environmental performance that meet cost, schedule and quality targets.

Learn more at: https://www.technipenergies.com/offering/project-management-consultancy

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

