Denodo and Alibaba Cloud Join Forces to Deliver Logical Data Integration and Management to Medium and Large Enterprises Worldwide

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denodo, a leader in data management, and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, are excited to announce Denodo as a Technology Partner of Alibaba Cloud to deliver the Denodo Platform on the Alibaba Cloud global Marketplace. This partnership enables businesses to leverage the power of data virtualization for logical data integration and management, and real-time analytics in a hybrid cloud environment.

The Denodo Platform, renowned for its logical data integration and management capabilities, offers multiple subscription options on Alibaba Cloud tailored to meet the budgetary needs and functional requirements of medium and large businesses enabling them to start small with departmental projects for faster decision-making and scale to enterprise level as the business needs evolve for simplified data integration and management.

“Denodo’s partnership with Alibaba Cloud allows enterprises to use a logical approach to rapidly access and deliver data siloed across multiple sources in any multi or hybrid cloud environments,” said Selina Yuan, Vice President of Alibaba Group and President of International Business for Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “By leveraging data virtualization technology, a fast-growing data integration approach for modern data and analytics, Alibaba Cloud customers can accelerate the time to decisions and at the same time simplify data management and integration processes.”

The Denodo Platform for Alibaba Cloud offers a unified web-based user interface with single-sign-on, an AI-powered data catalogue, ML-enhanced smart query optimization, Apache Zeppelin-based Denodo Notebook, and numerous other cutting-edge features. It brings the same full-featured capabilities as the award-winning Denodo Platform deployed in on-premises environments to the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem. With Denodo Platform for Alibaba Cloud, organizations can easily build their logical data fabric or logical data mesh architecture for enterprise wide data democratization.

“Many of Alibaba Cloud customers have global footprint and their data and analytics efforts depend on creating a real-time view of all of their data, in multi or hybrid cloud environments,” said Angel Viña, CEO and Founder of Denodo. “This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and empowering businesses with the tools and technologies they need to succeed in the digital era where data remains distributed across regional and cloud boundaries.”

Denodo and Alibaba Cloud’s product teams are working closely together to introduce new capabilities, including a free trial on the Marketplace. Both companies are also collaborating on various go-to-market efforts, such as co-selling initiatives in local markets.

“With native support for Alibaba Cloud Storage Services and MaxCompute coming soon and the ability to integrate data across ApsaraDB for Oceanbase, PolarDB, and AnalyticDB, the Denodo Platform enables superior analytics capabilities in the Alibaba Cloud,” added Viña. “Looking ahead, Denodo and Alibaba Cloud have ambitious plans for our partnership and the value it will bring to our joint customers.”

Alibaba Cloud and Denodo are united in their commitment to empowering enterprises to thrive in the digital age through data-driven insights and seamless integration. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards unlocking the full potential of data virtualization in the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem.

The Denodo Platform for Alibaba Cloud will be featured in its full glory at Denodo’s annual user conference – DataFest – in Singapore on July 13, in which Yuan will address the Denodo customers in a keynote presentation about the product offering along with Denodo’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, Alberto Pan.

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading data integration, management, and delivery platform using a logical approach to enable self-service BI, data science, hybrid/multi-cloud data integration, and enterprise data services. Realizing more than 400% ROI and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo’s customers across large enterprises and mid-market companies in 30+ industries have received payback in less than 6 months. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 (US) / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053 (UK) / +65 6950 7489 (Singapore).

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. Alibaba maintained its position as the third leading public cloud IaaS service provider globally since 2018, according to IDC. Alibaba is the world’s third leading and Asia Pacific’s leading IaaS provider by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner.