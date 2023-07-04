taq Automotive Intelligence Partners with VinFast to Support Digital Retailing Offering

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--taq Automotive Intelligence (taq), a Canadian-based firm specializing in automotive retail technology, today announced its general partnership contract with electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast Canada. Under their agreement, taq will deliver an intelligence-based, white-labeled digital retailing solution, enabling VinFast consumers to move seamlessly from vehicle ordering to financing and delivery.

“ We are excited to solidify this partnership with VinFast,” says Alan H. Bird, Chairman and CEO of taq. “ Our business philosophy and early adaption to a digital automotive marketplace aligns well with VinFast’s direct-to-consumer model. We firmly believe that by continuously modernizing the customer buying journey, we will push the industry in the right direction.”

taq’s offering will leverage the connectivity of their digital retailing solution with their intuitive credit portal to provide VinFast customers autonomy to configure finance payments, submit credit applications and stipulated documents, and digitally sign contracts. VinFast customers will also have exclusive access to a dedicated Concierge team, provided by taq, available to guide and support them through the credit application and financing process.

“ taq’s strategy is rooted in merging the power of convenience, autonomy, and a connected experience,” adds taq President John Currado. “ As such, we are well positioned to extend to our partners the ability to govern their own customer’s buying journey. In VinFast, we have found a partner who, like us, is driven to deliver on that holistic experience.”

“ We’re proud of the new strategic relationship we’re entering with VinFast in collaboration with taq Automotive Intelligence,” said Grant Simons, Vice President, and Co-Head, RBC Automotive Finance. “ RBC is committed to supporting Canada’s transition to net-zero, and today’s announcement contributes to the expansion of the EV market across Canada and makes greener options available to Canadian consumers.”

“ Today is an exciting day for us,” said Robert Muller, Deputy CEO, Sales and Marketing, VinFast. “ This partnership will facilitate the delivery of a smooth and uncomplicated experience for all VinFast customers."

ABOUT taq

taq Automotive Intelligence – a member of the SCI Group of Companies - delivers customer-centric technology and customizable solutions to enhance every digital touchpoint of the automotive customer buying experience. As experts in digital retailing and lead management, taq bridges the gap from online to in-person, helping its OEM, Lender and Dealer partners gain a competitive edge in automotive sales. Diverse in approach and experience, taq uses Automotive Intelligence to build what’s needed to improve the industry and evolve the customer experience. Learn more at www.taqauto.com.

ABOUT VINFAST

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.