Linedata and Moovjee Join Forces to Support Tunisian Startups and Entrepreneurs

PARIS & TUNIS, Tunisia & LONDON, NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linedata, (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of asset management and credit technology, data, and services, announces today its strategic partnership with Moovjee, a regionally recognized support structure for young entrepreneurs with international reach. Together, they are committed to supporting young Tunisian startups and entrepreneurs in their local growth.

This partnership marks a new step in the collaboration between Linedata and Moovjee, following an initial collaboration last year during the Moovjee Prize. Building on this successful event, they are now renewing their joint commitment by establishing a long-term partnership. The aim is to prepare startups for "Pitch Day", a key moment when they must convince potential investors and partners. Moovjee contributes thanks to its expertise in mentoring and business development, while Linedata shares its technological know-how by helping startups prepare their prototypes, carry out technical tests and develop their products.

"I was able to take part in the 2022 Moovjee Prize and had the opportunity to pitch my project in the Innovation Lab of Linedata Tunis. This was a very exciting and enriching experience for me as an entrepreneur and allowed me to connect with industry professionals, discover a welcoming and professional team and, above all, a reputable company in the technology field," says Yasmine Selmi, CEO of Kids Protect, winner of Moovjee's Kids Project 2022 prize, mentored at the time by Linedata.

By focusing on the ideation and creation phases, Linedata and Moovjee provide invaluable support to startups from the very beginning. These early stages are essential, as they often determine a company's future success. This collaboration reflects Linedata's strong commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs, creating jobs and encouraging new emerging technologies, such as green technology and fintech. By working with universities and raising awareness on financial issues, Linedata aims to contribute to the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Tunisia.

"This partnership between Linedata and Moovjee opens up exciting new prospects for entrepreneurship in Tunisia,” says Elyes Talmoudi, President and Entrepreneur at Moovjee. "By combining Moovjee's expertise in mentoring and business development with Linedata's technological know-how, we are convinced that we can help startups launch successfully on the Tunisian market, stimulating innovation, creating jobs and fostering connections with universities and financial players."

"This engagement alongside Moovjee to support Tunisian startups and entrepreneurs is an essential part of our drive to encourage, support and help innovation", comments Mondher Merai, Director of Linedata's Centers of Excellence in Tunis, Casablanca and Riga. "We strongly believe in their potential and in the importance of support from private companies to help them grow. This partnership will certainly help create job opportunities and promote new technologies for the benefit of the economy and society nationwide."

Linedata will also play a key role in the selection of startups participating in Moovjee's mentoring program and the Moovjee Prize. This promising partnership could be extended to other regions where Moovjee is present, such as North Africa and beyond.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 25 years’ experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata’s 1100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 172.7 million in 2022 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN – Reuters LDSV.PA – Bloomberg LIN:FP.

linedata.com

ABOUT MOOVJEE

Created in 2009 in France, Moovjee supports young people aged 18 to 30 in their personal development and business growth through mentoring. The Tunisian subsidiary opened its doors in 2016.