Token Loyalty Card DMCC Proudly Presents Cleopatra, the World's First Multi-Branded Web3 Loyalty Club

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Embarking on a ground-breaking journey, the Cleopatra Club introduces a new era of customer benefits by merging the potential of blockchain technology with the essence of traditional loyalty programs.

Inspired by one of the most legendary figures of all time, the symbol of charm, strength and leadership, the Cleopatra Club introduces a lifestyle of luxury, beauty and wellness. Each membership card is a digital asset granting access to unique offers and experiences from renowned global partners.

The Cleopatra Club goes live today and its members will receive their welcome pack starting the 14th of July 2023. During the third phase, members will have the option to sell their vouchers to peers directly or through the TLC marketplace. This unique attribute will not only enhance the value of the loyalty card but will also provide flexibility for members to monetize vouchers, adding up to the savings occurring from the use of the platform.

Dimosthenis Manginas, founder of Cleopatra, stated: "Our vision is to bring the loyalty club world into the digital age. With Cleopatra, we are creating the first of a series of thematic clubs designed to change the way the world interacts with loyalty cards. When joining our innovative gains-for-all platform, you will be taking your luxury experience to another dimension."

Dr. John Anastasatos, a famous plastic surgeon from Beverly Hills, California, is an early adopter of Cleopatra Club: "The Cleopatra platform represents a new paradigm in luxury and exclusivity. I have the pleasure to announce that I am offering an exclusive discount for my cosmetic surgery services to the first 1,000 members who join Cleopatra."

The pre-sale for the Cleopatra Club is now live, offering the chance to secure a place in this game-changer loyalty program. To learn more and join Cleopatra's community, visit https://thecleopatra.club.

"Token Loyalty Card DMCC" is a pioneer in blockchain-based loyalty programs, offering secure and transparent access to diverse benefits through tokenization. To learn more, visit https://thetlc.club.