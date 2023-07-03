Zefiro Methane Corp. Announces Sponsorship of U.S. Sailing Team Athlete Erika Reineke

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zefiro Methane Corp (ZMC), which works to reduce methane emissions by plugging orphaned oil and gas wells across the country, today announced their sponsorship of U.S. Sailing Team athlete Erika Reineke. The agreement includes the appearance of Zefiro branding on Erika’s racing boat, and apparel in the upcoming Olympic Trial Regatta in Marseille, France.

The former US Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year (2017), four-time Collegiate Singlehanded National Champion (2013-2016), and four-time NCAA All-American (2013-2015, 2017) will begin her journey to secure a roster spot for the 2024 Olympic Games at the U.S. Sailing Test Event beginning on Thursday. In addition to her qualifying campaign for Paris 2024, Reineke is also a current member of the US SailGP team and the America’s Cup (AC) Women’s team.

While Reineke balances the various commitments needed to excel in each of these intensive endeavors, the Fort Lauderdale, FL native still finds time to help the next crop of athletes both in and out of competition through her youth coaching and mentorship role for the U.S. Sailing Olympic Development Program. Having received a degree in Environmental Science from Boston College, which earned her a spot on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2017 Academic Honor Roll, Reineke also plans to earn her Masters of Business Administration after this competitive racing cycle in hopes of one day working to help support environmental conservation.

“ Just like Zefiro, Erika is dedicated to clean air and humans successfully navigating nature,” said Talal Debs, founder and chairman of Zefiro Methane Corp. “ After getting to know Erika over the past several years, I am confident that she possesses the dedication, skill, and integrity to make a huge difference in her sport and to the environment. While her talent on the water is immeasurable, her commitment to giving back to the sport she loves and passion for protecting our natural resources makes us immensely proud to be the newest member of her team.”

“ Whether it’s my coaches, teammates, or corporate partners, I have always prioritized surrounding myself with people who both share my passions and respect my core values,” said Erika Reineke, U.S. Sailing Team Athlete. “ Zefiro’s efforts to help communities on the frontlines of one of the country’s most pressing public health crises bolsters my confidence in our collective ability to address critical environmental issues, and I sincerely appreciate their support as I chase my life-long dream.”

About Zefiro

Under executive leadership that includes members of the former carbon market team at J.P. Morgan, Zefiro works with public agencies and private entities to actively deploy crews to decommission orphaned oil and gas wells throughout the country. With unprecedented global demand for carbon offsets as corporations and institutions work towards net-zero targets, Zefiro’s methane emission reductions strategically align with industry leaders for a greener future.