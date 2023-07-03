PulteGroup Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of its Built to Honor® Program, Recognizing and Thanking Our Nation's Veterans

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For many veterans, returning to civilian life can surface a wide range of emotions and experiences, especially for those who return forever changed due to injury or disability incurred while serving. Many face uncertainty about life after service, and hardships while supporting the spouses and children who carried untold silent duties while their loved one served.

For the last decade, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM), has committed to helping ease one burden for these heroes and their families, which is ensuring they have a place of their own to call home. Launched in 2013, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program has built and donated 76 (and counting) mortgage-free homes to disabled veterans and their families. From Michigan to Texas, Washington D.C. to California, the Company has gifted more than $35 million in value across the country in the markets it serves.

“ It is a tremendous honor to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Built to Honor program. This milestone is more than just a year, it’s a testament to the veterans who no longer worry about having a roof over their heads, the children growing up with the stability of a home, and the countless memories these families have created together,” said Ryan Marshall, President and CEO of PulteGroup. “ As a company, one of our promises to our customers is to build a home where they can live out their dreams. Our hope is that we are providing just that for the heroes and their families who have given so much in service to our country.”

PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program serves honorably discharged veterans living with disabilities due to injuries incurred during active military service. The program has met the needs of veterans from the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, as well as Gold Star families of fallen service members. The Company has awarded homes in 18 states, in communities under its renowned Centex, Pulte Homes and Del Webb brands.

Veterans selected for the program have demonstrated financial need, do not currently own a home or land, and meet other eligibility requirements. Consistent with PulteGroup’s beliefs regarding the value of diversity and inclusion, the Company partners with nonprofit veteran organizations to identify candidates and ensure that recipients of Built to Honor homes reflect the diversity present within our country and the United States military.

“ I am incredibly proud of our team at PulteGroup, and our generous trade partners and suppliers, who have given their time and effort to our Built to Honor program. I know how much this work means to them, their communities, and most certainly, the deserving military families we feel privileged to support,” said Marshall.

In 2023, PulteGroup will launch an additional seven Built to Honor builds in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, and Texas. At the end of this year, the Company will have provided more than 80 homes to deserving veterans and their families through the Built to Honor program.

About Built to Honor®

For the last decade, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program has recognized and thanked returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated 76 homes, gifting more than $35 million in value, across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.