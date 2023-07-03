Bluegrass Supply Chain Partners with Locus Robotics to Drive Automation and Efficiency in Logistics

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluegrass Supply Chain is excited to announce its partnership with Locus Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse automation. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency, optimize order fulfillment, and elevate customer experience through advanced automation technology.

Bluegrass Supply Chain recognizes the need for continuous innovation to meet the evolving demands of the logistics industry. By joining forces with Locus Robotics, a renowned provider of cutting-edge robotics solutions, the company has leveraged the power of AMRs to revolutionize its warehousing and distribution operations. Through this partnership, Bluegrass Supply Chain has seen an increase in efficiency through time reduction, touchpoint minimization, and travel optimization.

"We always prioritize the ROI for our customers and our company," said Raquel Summers, COO of Bluegrass Supply Chain. "By adding our Locus Robots, we have significantly reduced the time it takes to train our team members, increased the pace of production, improved the quality of part identification, and strengthened our safety procedures.”

“By embracing and setting future goals for automation at Bluegrass, we are making it possible to provide faster, safer, and more reliable services to our valued customers,” states John Higgins, CEO of Bluegrass Supply Chain.

For more information about Bluegrass Supply Chain, please visit bsc3pl.com or reach us by phone at 270-282-0011. To inquire about job opportunities, please email careers@bsc3pl.com and for general business inquiries, please email info@bsc3pl.com.

About Bluegrass Supply Chain

Bluegrass Supply Chain is a third-party/contract logistics provider based in Bowling Green, KY. Founded in 2002, we strive to deliver innovative solutions to make our customers and their supply chains better. Serving primarily automotive, food and beverage, and consumer goods companies, Bluegrass provides value added fulfillment, Just-in-Time/Just-in-Sequence, cross docking, ecommerce fulfillment, light assembly, and engineering support services over a five-state region.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is a global leader in autonomous mobile robots for e-commerce, retail, and third-party logistics (3PL) operations. The company's innovative robotics solutions enable warehouse automation, optimizing productivity and order fulfillment for a wide range of industries. Locus Robotics is committed to empowering businesses with intelligent automation to drive success in the evolving digital economy.