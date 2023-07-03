OneLegacy’s Partnership with Hermosa Beach Comedy & Magic Club Offers FREE Admission to Organ, Eye and Tissue Donors, Inspiring Comedy Enthusiasts to Donate Life

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneLegacy, the country’s largest organ procurement organization that serves seven counties in Southern California, has partnered with the world-renowned Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach since January 2023 to highlight the importance of saying “YES” to organ, eye and tissue donation. The Donor Appreciation Night takes place on the first Thursday of every month, welcoming registered donors and waiving the $25 cover charge, so they can enjoy a FREE comedy show.

In July 2023, the Magic and Comedy Club will be celebrating its 45th anniversary, and over the past eight months dozens of registered donors have been able to enjoy the amazing talent of comedians like Jamie Alcroft, who is a heart and liver transplant recipient and a OneLegacy Ambassador, as well as many of the top comedians in the Los Angeles area, including Arsenio Hall, Darren Carter, and Bob Dubac. Alcroft approached OneLegacy in 2021 with the goal of creating a space where comedy and advocacy would converge to bring laughter and inspire local communities to donate life.

“We created the Donor Appreciation Night to show our gratitude to the donation community, while they are still here, for their support in healing and changing lives through organ donation and transplantation,” said Alcroft. “Through laughter, we want to thank the many people who have helped make donation and transplantation possible, including nurses, doctors, administrators, recipients, donor families and living donors who work tirelessly to improve the lives of those waiting for a lifesaving transplant.”

The monthly comedy event also offers a fun opportunity to educate the public about organ donation and help dispel any myths or misconceptions. To participate in upcoming Donor Appreciation Nights the first Thursday of every month, guests can register online with the code word DONOR, to receive tickets to see 10 comics for free. OneLegacy Ambassadors are present at the club to welcome guests and promote the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jamie Alcroft and Mike Lacey of the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach for being amazing partners in sharing laughter while inspiring our local communities,” said E’Tiffany Jones, Manager of Public Education for OneLegacy. “Over the past seven months, we have enjoyed seeing a great response from registered donors, and comedians sharing their experience with organ donation.”

OneLegacy congratulates The Comedy & Magic Club on their 45th Anniversary and looks forward to continuing this great partnership to inspire more people to get the pink dot on their license. To register for upcoming shows, visit https://www.onelegacy.org/wp/events. Doors open at 6:30 pm for dinner, and the show starts at 8:00 pm.

To learn more about how to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor, visit www.onelegacy.org/register. Don’t forget to like and follow our social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok to learn more about the stories of donor families and grateful transplant recipients.