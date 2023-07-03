From blackboard to mortarboard: 23 scholars from 13 countries graduate from ALSAC Global Scholars Program

2023 ALSAC Global Scholars Program graduates pose on the steps of the Marlo Thomas Center for Global Education and Collaboration on the campus of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. (Photo: Business Wire)

2023 ALSAC Global Scholars Program graduates pose on the steps of the Marlo Thomas Center for Global Education and Collaboration on the campus of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. (Photo: Business Wire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, graduated the fourth cohort of the ALSAC Global Scholars Basic Fundraising Program on June 7. The group of 23 scholars representing 13 countries underwent a final week of in-person training culminating in a graduation ceremony at the Domino’s Event Center on the St. Jude campus.

The program is a 10-month college-level training involving online coursework and capstone projects implemented by each scholar in their home country. It is part of the ALSAC Global Alliance program that provides training at no charge to member institutions from across the world who support the hospitals of the St. Jude Global Alliance. This training helps members strengthen their fundraising and management skills to provide a broad scope of services to childhood cancer patients and their families. The program currently has 67 member foundations from 53 countries.

“These incredibly accomplished graduates are our partners in a global mission. They help save the lives of children with cancer – and they inspire us,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC. “We are honored to collaborate with and help foundations worldwide raise funds to support hospitals, patients and families as we work together to improve survival rates for childhood cancer across the world.”

Since the program started in 2019, 46 graduates have applied its training to raise more than $4 million collectively for research and treatment of childhood cancer in their home countries. Some achievements include:

Armenia: An ALSAC Global Program graduate raised $288,000 through a gala despite ongoing civil disruptions in the country, an increase of $100,000 from the prior year.

El Salvador: A program graduate improved their online campaigning and raised $100,000 for cancer patients and families.

Zimbabwe Drawing on the program’s training, a scholar helped raise $1 million that led to the opening of the first patient housing facility for pediatric cancer in Harare.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

