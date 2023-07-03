BearingPoint appoints 22 new Partners, reflecting record-breaking revenue and growth ambitions

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has appointed 22 new Partners, reflecting record-breaking revenue and growth ambitions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that it has appointed 22 new Partners. 17 Partners have been internally promoted, and five Partners joined BearingPoint from outside the firm. The appointments highlight the firm's success and growth, as demonstrated by its record-breaking revenue in 2022, which hit €863 million with a 23% growth in personnel. Also for 2023 BearingPoint anticipates strong revenue growth and aims to expand its practice both in Europe and globally.

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner BearingPoint, said: “It is a real pleasure to promote internally 17 new Partners to our Partner-led firm. All of them have reached this important milestone based on their exceptional abilities, deep industry expertise, and outstanding commitment to serving our clients. In addition to our internally promoted Partners, I am delighted to welcome five new Partners that have joined BearingPoint from outside the firm. Having 22 new Partners on board demonstrates the success of our business and reflects our growth ambitions. In 2023, we build on the achievements of 2022, accelerate our strategic ambitions, invest further in our people development, and continue to grow together – it’s exciting times at BearingPoint!”

The new Partners at a glance:

David Bergsma

Office: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: Master’s in Business Administration

Business focus: Utilities, telecoms, strategy execution, and business transformation

This is what David says about his goals:

“The current era requires organizations to adapt to new technologies, new customer and employee expectations, and fast-changing societal and regulatory demands. Together with my team, I will support my clients on their transformational journey. Furthermore, I will work closely with my fellow Partners to ensure BearingPoint remains a great place to work.”

Katharina Bota

Office: Bucharest, Romania

With BearingPoint since: 2017

Education: Diploma in Journalism and British Studies

Business focus: Near and offshore delivery model, organization design and development, business strategy and execution, operational improvement, and people development

This is what Katharina says about her goals:

“I am passionate about enabling people and organizations. I look forward to further strengthening BearingPoint’s delivery model by fostering growth in the firm’s near and offshore practices. My focus remains on supporting our clients and dedicated teams to navigate any digital transformation journey effectively.”

Maxime Canler

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2006

Education: Institut d’études politiques de Paris – Audencia school of management

Business focus: Consumer goods and retail

This is what Maxime says about his goals:

“I assist my clients in the consumer goods and retail industry in their overall digital transformation, with a strong emphasis on unified commerce and omnichannel consumer experience (e.g., marketing, loyalty), mainly in the luxury and cosmetics industries.”

Scott Crunden

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2023

Education: Electronics, business school, and corporate finance and accounting

Business focus: Financial services, strategy, and growth

This is what Scott says about his goals:

“As a Partner at BearingPoint, I am focused on bringing my competencies and experience together with the expertise of BearingPoint to provide the best quality and value to existing and future clients.”

Julien Ducoup

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2023

Education: IAE Poitiers

Business focus: Banking and capital markets, insurance

This is what Julien says about his goals:

“My focus is accelerating our development in the financial services industry and building a strong relationship with our clients to intensify their transformation.”

Loïc Friedmann

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2007

Education: Master’s in Computer Science

Business focus: Technology, specialized in CIO advisory (IS strategy, CIO governance, organization, processes, sourcing), IT M&A/IT PMI, and IT sustainability

This is what Loïc says about his goals:

“I will develop the CIO advisory offering and support our clients in transforming their IT function to benefit from innovative technologies and practices - Agile at scale, DevSecOps, FinOps, GreenOps.”

Thorsten Hoffmann

Office: Frankfurt, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2005

Education: Diploma in Computer Science

Business focus: Digitalization of public administration, ServiceNow, software asset management

This is what Thorsten says about his goals:

“As a Partner, I will continue to support our public sector clients in their digital transformation journey. I’m also committed to strengthening BearingPoint’s perception in the market as a competent partner for ServiceNow and software asset management across all industry sectors.”

Vanessa Jaeger

Office: Frankfurt, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: Diploma in Business Administration

Business focus: Property and casualty insurance for private, corporate, and industrial customer businesses

This is what Vanessa says about her goals:

“As a Partner, I will continue to support our insurance industry clients in driving innovation and leveraging technology to deliver better and sustainable business outcomes. I am also passionate about leading and building our P&C Competence team, which focuses on core insurance transformation projects for private, corporate, and industrial insurance businesses.”

Marc Jasper

Office: Dusseldorf, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2020

Education: Diploma in Economics

Business focus: Statutory and private health insurance

This is what Marc says about his goals:

“As a new Partner in our insurance segment, I am passionate about helping organizations in the context of statutory and private health insurance to solve and realize their organizational and technological challenges and ambitions.”

Christian Knedelstorfer

Office: Vienna, Austria

With BearingPoint since: 2010

Education: Master’s in Economic Science (Management Science)

Business focus: Banking technology

This is what Christian says about his goals:

“The banking industry is under strong pressure to digitalize and innovate. Together with the team, I will help banks to realize business value with modern data architectures by enabling innovation and increasing the competitiveness of their services within the market.”

Laurent Linster

Office: Luxembourg

With BearingPoint since: 2019

Education: Msc Chemical Engineering, Louvain-la-Neuve (BE), 1999

Business focus: Banking and capital markets, wealth management

This is what Laurent says about his goals:

“My main focus will be developing BearingPoint’s wealth management practice by helping private banks address the cumulative effects of product commoditization, the increasing cost of regulatory compliance, and evolving technology.”

Nina London

Office: Dusseldorf, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2005

Education: Diploma in Business Administration and Economics

Business focus: Energy and mobility services, product and business model development, organizational restructuring, process management

This is what Nina says about her goals:

“As a Partner in our industry segment Resources/Oil & Gas, my vision is to foster our customers throughout the energy and mobility transition and drive innovation with a dedicated team tailored to the industry’s specific needs.”

Joost Loves

Office: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

With BearingPoint since: 2023

Education: Industrial Engineering, University of Twente

Business focus: Banking and capital markets, business transformation, data, and finance and risk

This is what Joos says about his goals:

“I want to contribute to making BearingPoint the partner of choice for complex transformation projects for clients in financial services in the Netherlands. I want to work with these clients to cope with all the challenges financial services are facing and make them more future-proof.”

Katja Mäkelä

Office: Helsinki, Finland

With BearingPoint since: 2019

Education: Master of Economics

Business focus: Banking and capital markets, cross-industry, operations, and finance and risk

This is what Katja says about her goals:

“I look forward to supporting our clients in the digital transformation of becoming more compliant and operationally efficient in financial services and cross-industry. I am committed to continuously developing our capabilities in anti-financial crime, risk management, banking core processes and products, sourcing, and procurement.”

Martin Mayer

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2020 (with the acquisition of YouMeO by BearingPoint)

Education: Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration

Business focus: Innovation management, strategic foresight and scenario planning, design-led innovation, Change by Design, Start-up Studios (innovation project incubation and acceleration)

This is what Martin says about his goals:

“In my role as Partner in charge of YouMeO by BearingPoint, I am passionate about helping our clients explore and navigate their increasingly complex and demanding business environments and build robust architectures that enable strategic renewal, business transformation, and innovation to help them consistently win in the market.”

Simon McMahon

Office: Dublin, Ireland

With BearingPoint since: 2000

Education: Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), Diploma in Software Engineering

Business focus: Public sector, banking and technology with a focus on CRM and modern workplace solutions

This is what Simon says about his goals:

“As a Partner, I will spearhead the strategic direction and execution of the CRM and modern work initiatives across our client base. My responsibilities include overseeing the development and implementation of innovative platforms that enhance customer experiences, drive revenue growth, and optimize operational efficiencies.”

Juliane Musil

Office: Leipzig, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2008

Education: School of Economics and Law Berlin, Diploma

Business focus: Real estate transformation, AI and Intelligent Process Automation, cross-industry, and people and strategy

This is what Juliane says about her goals:

“For me, the only way to do great work is to love what I do. With long-term experience in real estate management and as a key person responsible for AI and Intelligent Process Automation in Germany, I bring expert knowledge and a strong client foundation to the table. I will actively use this in my role as a Partner to guide our clients in their holistic digital transformation journeys.”

Alfred Obereder

Office: London, UK

With BearingPoint since: 2021

Education: Master's in Business Management, BSc (Hons) in Computer Science

Business focus: CRM/CX technologies across all industries

This is what Alfred says about his goals:

“I look forward to further strengthening BearingPoint’s position as one of the most exciting consulting players within the UK’s technology and CRM/CX space.”

Andreas Pohler

Office: Hamburg, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2023

Education: Master's in Industrial Engineering

Business focus: Digitalization in the public sector

This is what Andreas says about his goals:

“I passionately support my German government clients on their digitalization journeys, especially in the areas of public finance, justice, and IT service providers.”

Fabrice Roche

Office: New York, USA

With BearingPoint since: 2023

Education: MBA from NYU-Stern and Master’s in Industrial Engineering from ENSTA Paris

Business focus: Technology, digital transformation, data management and analytics, consumer goods and retail, life sciences

This is what Fabrice says about his goals:

“I am excited about the opportunity to grow our presence and strengthen our brand name in the US. I am convinced we already have a strong foundation in place with the right team to support our clients in realizing the full value of digital transformation.”

Matthias Scholz

Office: Frankfurt, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2008

Education: Diploma in Economics

Business focus: Banking and capital markets, operations efficiency, process automation and digitalization, workflow platforms, and skill-based production management

This is what Matthias says about his goals:

“My focus in retail and private banking is on transforming processes, people, and technology platforms, including large or complex transformation concepts such as skill-based production management.”

Pierre Sydlik

Office: Munich, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2010

Education: Diploma in Business Administration

Business focus: Finance strategy and excellence, finance transformation, and automotive and industrial manufacturing

This is what Pierre says about his goals:

“My passion is constantly pushing the ‘end-to-end view’ from digital transformation into financial excellence. As a Partner, I will bring my strategy, excellence, and system implementation skills to help clients execute their transformation strategies with the technology best suited to their business, data, and information requirements.”

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint