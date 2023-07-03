Windstream supports 2023 National Veterans Wheelchair Games

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, is proud to help sponsor the 2023 National Veterans Wheelchair Games, which take place July 4-9 in Portland, Oregon.

This is the third consecutive year that the company has helped sponsor the Wheelchair Games.

The Wheelchair Games are open to all U.S. veterans with spinal cord injuries, amputations, multiple sclerosis, or other central neurological conditions who require a wheelchair for athletic competition. Every year, hundreds of American heroes from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and the post-9/11 era compete in this celebration of courage and camaraderie.

Windstream is the sponsor of the 2023 bocce ball competition, and company representatives will participate in the medal ceremony.

“ Windstream is thrilled to again help support the world’s largest annual wheelchair sports event solely for military veterans,” said Mark Reed, Windstream’s chief procurement officer and a former Naval Intelligence officer.

Reed is executive sponsor of Windstream’s WINVETS Employee Resource Group, which helps veterans transition to civilian life, the communications industry and their careers at Windstream.

Approximately 12% of Windstream’s workforce is made up of veterans, National Guard or Reserve members, or military spouses. Windstream was recently named a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer for its commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

“ It’s truly inspiring to watch these athletes in action at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games,” Reed said. “ Their service and resilience deserve our highest respect.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs launched the Wheelchair Games in 1981 with 7 events and 77 athletes. Paralyzed Veterans of America joined the VA in 1985 to help expand the event’s mission and reach.

About Windstream

