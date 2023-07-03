2023 Yilan Children's Folklore & Folkgame Festival Welcomes All with Facilities of Innovation and Excitement!

YILAN, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 2023 Yilan International Children's Folklore & Folkgame Festival will run from July 1st till August 13th at the Dong-Shan River Park in Yilan County, Taiwan. With the innovative theme of "Gaming in the Metaverse" this year, a great variety of waterplay facilities in the "Waterverse" are built to entertain kids and adults alike. What is more, visitors can also experience the exciting high-altitude facilities at the iconic Starry Sky Tower. Sounds like fun? Well, nothing beats an in-person visit to the Festival so that you can see for yourself!

The most dazzling landmark of this year's Festival is undoubtedly the "Interstellar Headquarters" located in the middle of the pools. Shaped like a gigantic rocket tower, this intimidating facility is 45 meters wide and 12 meters high, spanning across the three major pools. As you enter the space shuttle, you can overlook the scenery of the entire Dong-Shan Park and experience the thrill of high-speed water skiing as an astronaut in a rocket. In front of the rocket tower, there is also the "Water Arena" where water columns emerge with the flow of music. All these facilities help create an exciting yet cozy and safe space for all visitors to enjoy a splashy summer. At the Starry Sky Tower next to the pools, visitors can have fun with the 270-meter "Skydrop Adventure" to slide high above over the pools, try the thrilling 14-meter-high "Soaring Skyslide" to quickly descend to the ground, or challenge the 4-story-high "Skybound Swingtopia" and many other breathtaking high-altitude facilities.

With such exciting and challenging facilities at the Festival this year, Yilan County Magistrate Mrs. Lin Tzu-Miao sincerely invites visitors from all around the world to this grand event to challenge their limits! For more details, please check the official website of the Festival at https://www.yicfff.tw/ or their Facebook fanpage at https://www.facebook.com/YICFFF.