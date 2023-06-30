Next-Level Partnership: Near Intelligence, ALDI France, and CoSpirit Media Redefine Personalized Marketing

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a global leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people and places, announced a customer agreement with ALDI France in collaboration with independent media agency, CoSpirit Media.

ALDI France, which currently operates 1,300 stores in the country, will utilize Near’s data solutions to generate traffic to ALDI France’s online catalog. The international retailer plans to use Near to create Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) campaigns that automatically generate and display real-time advertisements around their stores in France to reach current and potential customers. DCO tailors advertisements to consumers based on consensual data, including location, browsing history, and demographics.

“Data-driven intelligence empowers businesses to connect with their customers in meaningful ways. We are thrilled to partner with ALDI France and CoSpirit Media to deliver personalized and dynamic advertising campaigns that will drive engagement among new and existing customers,” said Anil Mathews, CEO of Near.

“We’re delighted with our collaboration with Near. As a food retailer, catalog digitalization is a very important challenge for us. Near enables us to transpose the paper experience to digital use. Performance has exceeded our expectations, enabling us to address qualified contacts thanks to systematic geolocation of printouts,” said Mathilde Papin Girardeau, Strategy and Media Buying Manager at ALDI.

ALDI is one of the leading supermarket chains in the world with over 10,000 stores worldwide, serving millions of customers in over 10 countries. This tripartite partnership showcases Near’s commitment to helping retailers utilize actionable intelligence to understand their customers better and improve visitation share and loyalty.

About Near

Near, a global, full-stack data intelligence software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people and places. The Near platform’s patented technology processes data from an estimated 1.6 billion unique user IDs and 70 million points of interest, in more than 44 countries. Near’s data and insights empower marketing and operations teams to understand consumers’ online and offline behaviors, affinities, and attributes in order to engage them and grow their businesses. With a presence in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves scaled enterprises in retail, real estate, restaurant/QSR, travel/tourism, telecom, and financial services. For more information, please visit https://near.com.