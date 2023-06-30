Aldine ISD Gets 100% STAAR Pass Rate in Algebra 1 Pilot Program

Aldine ISD students achieved 100% pass rate on the redesigned STAAR exam using the Carnegie Learning Texas Math Solution, and the rest of the district's middle school and high school students scores have skyrocketed using the Texas Math Solution as well.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carnegie Learning, a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education, today announced that 100% of the students in the Aldine Independent School District (ISD) – one of the largest districts in Houston, Texas – passed the Algebra 1 STAAR test on their first try in a pilot program using the Texas Math Solution.

The challenge Aldine ISD faced at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year was to prepare their students for the redesign of the math State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR). The redesign added non-multiple-choice questions to align with the deep critical thinking and conceptual mathematics learning students should be doing in class.

“The STAAR redesign increases the level of rigor,” said Tiana Rodriguez, Program Director of Middle School Mathematics. “There’s no hack or trick to it, so we need our kids to be able to think for themselves, problem-solve and persevere. To do that on the test, they must do it in class. The Texas Math Solution gives them that opportunity.”

Samuel Ramirez, Math Instructional Specialist at Aldine Ninth Grade School, agrees. “We needed rigor. Having the kids think, create, and look at math through a real-world lens is vital. The Texas Math Solution puts all of those things together and allows students to take ownership of their learning.”

Serving 61,633 students across 14 middle school and 15 high school campuses, 91.6% of students in Aldine ISD face economic disadvantages and 33.31% of students utilize bilingual education or ESL services—descriptors that many might think indicate lower levels of ability or achievement.

“I’m excited for our students to say, ‘Wow, I have an opportunity to do something amazing,’” said Mr. Ramirez. “‘I have an opportunity not just to pass the STAAR test, but I’m going to go to college. I’m going to be able to do things that I didn’t even know I was capable of.’ We’re giving them that confidence with Carnegie Learning.”

Designed to meet Texas Education standards, the Texas Math Solution leverages data and proven blended learning to improve student performance. In Levelland, TX, over 90% of students demonstrated growth in their first year with the high-quality curriculum and saw major gains among special education students as well as high-achieving students. Other districts have achieved similar results.

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

