Acadia Healthcare Forms Joint Venture Partnership with SolutionHealth in New Hampshire

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) announced today that it has formed a joint venture with SolutionHealth to build a modern 144-bed behavioral health hospital in southeast New Hampshire to address the growing, unmet need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in the state. This partnership expands Acadia’s acute service line into a new state with a premier health system.

The hospital will offer a full continuum of inpatient behavioral healthcare services for patients, including the most vulnerable members of the community. This project will be supported by the $15 million in state funding from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to defray capital costs for the construction of the new hospital.

The new hospital represents the 19th joint venture partnership for Acadia. Joint ventures continue to be a key strategic growth lever for the Company.

“This partnership will bring critically needed behavioral healthcare services to southeast New Hampshire,” said Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “As we have proven in our other 18 joint ventures, we will bring the best practices of both organizations to develop and operate quality behavioral healthcare services, providing healing and hope to those in need in the surrounding communities. We will continue to partner with leading health systems to expand access to mental healthcare and substance use treatment programs across our country.”

“This joint venture is fully supported by the Boards of Trustees and Executive Leadership across our system as it expands our ability to provide expert care to an ever-expanding facet of the communities we serve,” said SolutionHealth Chief Executive Officer, Bradley Kreick. “The goals of the joint venture include increasing behavioral health access in the region, reducing emergency department waiting periods for behavioral health triage and disposition, and providing a state-of-the-art behavioral health environment center of excellence for patients, close to home.”

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About SolutionHealth

SolutionHealth is a highly coordinated, regional health care network based in Southern New Hampshire. Its purpose is to better serve the health care needs and interests of southern New Hampshire as a region by improving and increasing access, quality, value, and community benefits. Members include Elliot Health System, Southern New Hampshire Health and Home Health & Hospice Care.