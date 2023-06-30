Vault Partners With Skullcandy for Special Exclusives for Headshell Music Graphic Novels

MISSOULA, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vault Comics, the critically acclaimed comics publisher and entertainment company, today announces its partnership with Skullcandy, the Park City, Utah-based lifestyle audio company.

Skullcandy will exclusively supply headphones and other audio accessories to accompany special editions of Vault’s Headshell graphic novel line. These limited-edition headphones will incorporate design elements from the Headshell graphic novels and will only be available with purchase of a Headshell graphic novel.

In late 2022, Vault announced Headshell, a new line of graphic novels from iconic recording artists, including Metallica, Def Leppard, The Beach Boys, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, Redman, and more. Headshell graphic novels present original stories inspired by artists’ careers and music, giving fans an all-new way to connect with the artists and music they love. Together, Headshell artists have sold many hundreds of millions of albums, generated billions of streams and views, and have hundreds of millions of followers across social media platforms.

“ Skullcandy has always been an innovator in the space of audio culture and our team at Vault is excited to work with them on this,” said Vault CEO Damian Wassel. “ As we work on our Headshell graphic novels, our overriding focus is creating meaningful connections between our partner artists and their fans, and this headphone partnership adds another dimension to how our readers can connect with the musicians they love, quite literally giving them a new way to listen to their favorites.”

“ When we had the opportunity to talk with the team at Vault, and to learn about what they’re building with Headshell, we knew we wanted to work together immediately,” said Brian Garofalow, CEO of Skullcandy. “ The roster of artists Vault has assembled for their Headshell lineup is unrivaled, and Skullcandy is excited to join forces with Vault to deliver unique, collectible, premium headphones for Headshell readers.”

The Headshell X Skullcandy partnership will kick off with a special, limited-edition headphone only available with purchase of the special limited-edition copies of Dying Inside, the upcoming graphic novel from writer Hannah Klein, artist Lisa Sterle, and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz.

ABOUT VAULT

Vault is a critically acclaimed entertainment company that curates bold new science fiction, fantasy, and horror stories. We have been committed to working with historically underrepresented talent since day one. Purpose-built to create enduring fans, our expansive catalog of more than ninety original titles attracts a diverse and growing fandom. Launching new stories first as comics and graphic novels, Vault has partnered with leading companies like A&E, BET, Boatrocker, CBS, Netflix, Paramount, and others, to adapt its story properties to film, television, video games, and more. In 2023 Vault will launch Headshell, a line of graphic novels in collaboration with some of the world’s most iconic recording artists like Metallica, Def Leppard, The Beach Boys, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, Redman, and more. Press inquiries should be sent to: press@vaultcomics.com. Learn more at http://www.vaultcomics.com/.

ABOUT SKULLCANDY®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in true wireless earbuds under $100, on a mission “ to unleash the visceral power of music for all.” Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. For more information visit Skullcandy.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.