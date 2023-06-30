Belmont Village Senior Living Takes the Lead in Promoting Brain Health and Raising Awareness During Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belmont Village Senior Living, a developer, owner and provider of senior care, highlights cognitive health and empowers brain wellness as Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness month concludes. With an estimated 6.2 million Americans aged 65+ living with Alzheimer's disease, Belmont Village Senior Living recognizes the critical need to combat cognitive decline by taking proactive steps to help residents and their families protect and enhance brain function, and valuable resources for a healthier brain.

"While combating cognitive decline may present a challenging journey, it is crucial for individuals and families to recognize that hope exists and concrete strategies are available to foster brain health," says Patricia Will, founder & CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. "While there is no cure for Alzheimer's, scientific research has demonstrated the effectiveness of certain lifestyle tips in slowing the progression of the disease. By implementing practical strategies and promoting overall well-being, we can potentially reduce the risk of cognitive decline and enhance the quality of life."

Throughout Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, Belmont Village Senior Living has been actively engaged in raising awareness about the importance of brain health and promoting cognitive well-being. The organization recognizes that maintaining brain health is a lifelong endeavor, and even small lifestyle changes can have a significant impact.

Belmont Village Senior Living offers the following tips during Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month:

Engage in Mental Stimulation: Keep the brain active and challenged by participating in activities that require mental effort. This can include solving puzzles, reading, learning new skills, or engaging in brain fitness programs designed to exercise cognitive abilities.

Embrace Social Connections: Foster meaningful relationships by participating in social activities and engaging in community life. Joining a book club, attending group exercise classes, or connecting with peers can provide stimulating social interactions and support cognitive well-being.

Live in a Community: Consider living in a senior living community that offers a supportive and engaging environment. Living in a community setting can provide access to enriching activities, professional care, and opportunities for socialization, all of which contribute to brain health.

Regular Physical Exercise: Engage in regular aerobic exercise, such as walking, swimming, or cycling, to improve cardiovascular health and enhance brain function. Consider incorporating activities like yoga or tai chi to enhance flexibility, balance, and reduce stress.

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle: Follow a nutritious diet, such as the Mediterranean-DASH Diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diet, which has been associated with brain health benefits. Prioritize quality sleep to support brain function and overall well-being.

Practice Mindfulness and Reflection: Incorporate mindfulness exercises, gratitude practices, or reflective activities into your daily routine. These practices can help reduce stress, promote a positive mindset, and support brain health.

Belmont Village Senior Living also pioneered Circle of Friends®, a comprehensive therapeutic program designed to address the needs and abilities of residents with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and early-stage memory loss. This innovative and award-winning program combines a wellness model with mental fitness, creating a Whole Brain Fitness lifestyle. Developed in consultation with university partners, Circle of Friends® is transforming the approach to assisted living and memory care.

Beverly Sanborn, MSW, LCSW and Vice President of Program Development at Belmont Village Senior Living, underscores the significance of these tips and the Circle of Friends® program in promoting brain health. "The impact of cognitive decline is profound, and by actively promoting brain health and offering innovative programs like Circle of Friends®, we can delay the progression of cognitive decline and enhance the quality of life for older adults."

Belmont Village Senior Living remains committed to providing comprehensive support for residents and their families, with a strong focus on cognitive health and overall well-being. By implementing these evidence-based tips and promoting brain health throughout every tier of care, individuals can take proactive steps to potentially reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

For more information about Belmont Village Senior Living and their commitment to brain health, please visit their website at www.belmontvillage.com or their dedicated dementia education hub at https://www.belmontvillage.com/dementia-care.

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Founded in Houston in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of high-quality seniors housing with more than 4,700 employees and 5,000 units. Its 33 locations across the country and in Mexico City, provide award-winning assisted living and memory care programs and ongoing collaborations with Baptist Health South Florida, USC, UCLA, and more to continually improve their cognitive health and evidence-based enrichment programs. The company is a market leader in major markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Austin, and South Florida. Renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life and safety, and reputation for leading edge, quality of care, Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work®, has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018, and has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as Best in Senior Living. www.belmontvillage.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter