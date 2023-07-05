KBRA Assigns AA Rating with Stable Outlook for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Joint Revenue Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns the long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook for the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Joint Revenue Refunding Bonds Taxable Series 2023A, Joint Revenue Refunding and Improvement Bonds Series 2023B (Non-AMT), and Joint Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2023C (AMT).

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Strong management team has demonstrated an ability to effectively deal with the complexities of running a major U.S. airport.

Growing population and economic base support origin and destination (O&D) traffic.

Significant non-airline activity diversifies revenues and provides source of discretionary capital funding.

Credit Challenges

High debt levels on per enplanement basis.

High concentration of American Airlines as primary DFW carrier.

Connecting traffic is a significant component of overall enplanement activity.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Ongoing population growth and strong local economic performance that results in O&D enplanement increases, and elevated rental car, parking, and concession revenues, as debt is amortized.

Timely completion of planned capital projects, with lower than anticipated related airline costs.

For Downgrade

While highly unlikely, the reduced importance of DFW as an American Airlines hub.

Debt metrics increase to levels significantly more than what is currently forecast.

Methodologies

Public Finance: U.S. General Airport Revenue Bond Rating Methodology

ESG Global Rating Methodology

