Chartwell Hospitality and Rockbridge Break Ground on Three Hotel Portfolio in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chartwell Hospitality and Rockbridge today announced they are expanding premium hospitality options in Middle Tennessee by developing three new hotels in high-growth neighborhoods. Construction will begin in Summer 2023 on a TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Brentwood, Tenn., a TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and a Home2 Suites by Hilton in Lebanon, Tenn.

“The Greater Nashville area is a vibrant place and rapidly growing. With the influx of people and businesses, the Middle Tennessee area is in high demand for a variety of lodging options,” said Will Schaedle, Executive Vice President of Chartwell Hospitality. “Chartwell’s decades of experience allows us to evaluate the hospitality voids of an area and develop the specific property types that match travelers' needs.” Schaedle continued, “We are also excited to continue our relationship with Rockbridge, a trusted and experienced hospitality leader.”

The TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Brentwood is located in the Eastpark development of Maryland Farms and is part of a multi-million-dollar revitalization project to modernize the area. With more than five acres of green space, the Eastpark development is home to thousands of employees and conveniently located with easy access to Old Hickory Boulevard and Interstate 65. The TownePlace Suites by Marriott will be Chartwell’s third hotel in the Brentwood market. The hotel will provide 119 total rooms and suites to the local area.

Chartwell’s TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Murfreesboro is the only hotel approved for the Clari Park mixed-use development. The hotel is located on Medical Center Parkway with easy access to St. Thomas Hospital and offers 120 guestrooms with full kitchens, outdoor community patios with grills, free Wi-Fi, on-site laundry, upscale fitness center, outdoor pool, and a lobby bar. The hotel’s exterior is customized to fit within the development’s architectural guidelines and requirements.

The Home2 Suites in Lebanon will be an attractive option to an area that is undergoing significant industrial growth, bringing new global corporations to the area with new hospitality needs. The Home2 Suites by Hilton will offer business travelers a 120-room extended-stay hotel with complimentary hot breakfast, laundry and fitness areas, free Wi-Fi, multiple outdoor spaces, 24-hour business centers, expansive community spaces, and pet-friendly environments.

Chartwell Hospitality and Rockbridge partnered on all three, new hotel developments. Chartwell and Rockbridge are also partners on the 298-room Hilton at Nashville International Airport (BNA). The Hilton at BNA is expected to open in early 2024.

Franklin Construction Group is serving as the Construction Manager for the three-hotel portfolio project.

About Chartwell Hospitality

Chartwell Hospitality is a fully integrated real estate company based in Nashville, Tennessee. We specialize in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality, branded, limited- and full-service hotels. Founded in 2003, Chartwell consistently surpasses competition in occupancy and market rates. Simply, our mission is to be the best in the business. For more information, visit www.chartwellhospitality.com.

About Rockbridge

Rockbridge, a vertically integrated, hospitality-centered investment firm with more than 23-years in business, has been investing in and building brands in the hospitality and commercial real estate industries. The business has made over 290 investments in 39 states worth over $10 billion in total capitalization and has over $3.5 billion in assets under management. Rockbridge has been a strong investor in the hospitality space and has built a family of hospitality, development, and management company brands, and its continued success is a result of its core Rocks: Relevance, Relationships, Resilience, and Responsibility. Rockbridge has been honored for a fifth consecutive year as a top, philanthropic community-focused organization in Central Ohio. Learn more at www.rockbridgeholdings.com and Instagram.