GigNet Announces Strategic Agreement with one of the Largest Land Developers on the Yucatan Peninsula to Guarantee Fast Reliable Internet For Hotel and Residential Developments

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Transformation company that provides high-speed broadband and advanced value-added services to enterprise clients and residential communities based on its extensive fiber-optic network from Cancun to Tulum, announced today that it is expanding its current agreement for supplying broadband for seamless, fast, and reliable Internet to Merida-based developer Grupo Emerita. Grupo Emerita has over 30 years of experience developing land and real estate projects on the Yucatán Peninsula and currently has 67 completed developments and 1,480 hectares in the region.

Grupo Emerita has a very strong presence in the Mexican Caribbean with developments such as Aldea Zamá, Selva Zamá, Kaibe, Valenia, Palmara, Aflora and the Yucatan Country Club in Merida, Yucatan. GigNet’s new agreement with Emerita will expand on an already strong relationship with this development group that includes residential communities and hotels and resorts. GigNet and Grupo Emerita are setting a strong foundation for the future of developments in Southeastern Mexico that will benefit visitors and residents alike through access to high-speed, secure broadband technology.

Architect Manuel Palma, Associate for Grupo Emerita, commented, “In this very competitive industry, it is critical to work with best-in-class partners, and especially when it comes to Internet connectivity. High-speed broadband has emerged in recent years to be as important as water, power, roads, and other infrastructure. We pride ourselves on being a forward-looking development group and partnering with GigNet to provide our clients with world-class Internet access is a key part of our strategic vision. We look forward to the many innovative ways we can work together, now and into the future.”

Christopher Spinnler, Vice President of Sales for GigNet, stated, “Quintana Roo is one of the two newest states in Mexico, and its continuing robust growth is a great success story – fueled by the vision and success of developers such as Grupo Emerita who recognize the immense potential of the region for both tourism and a residential lifestyle that combines culture, climate and now – thanks to GigNet – reliable connectivity to the world.”

Mr. Spinnler added, “Grupo Emerita is at the forefront of the growth in the Riviera Maya region and a major reason why Quintana Roo is one of the fastest growing residential areas in Mexico. Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum are continuing their double-digit growth rates. We are proud to work with Emerita Group to meet this demand for land development that includes future-proof high-speed broadband in the design, planning and construction phases. Grupo Emerita can also trust that GigNet will provide connectivity and other enhanced value-added digital services for these projects for years and decades to come.”

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Transformation company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive fiber-optic regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world with over 30 million annual airport passengers achieved in 2022. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

