SkyTrain Workers, BC Rapid Transit Company Reach Tentative Agreement

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 7000, representing more than 1,000 workers at SkyTrain, has reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract with BC Rapid Transit Company. The agreement was reached yesterday (June 29) following 10 days of negotiations.

The new collective agreement features wage increases, improvements to existing language and benefits, and new contract provisions not previously bargained.

“I’m pleased about how the process went for this round and feel that the employer was listening to the union the whole time,” said CUPE 7000 President Tony Rebelo. “The new contract addresses our members’ top priorities around workplace issues and our benefit plan as well as making progressive improvements that reflect the diversity of our membership.”

Following membership meetings over the next couple of weeks, CUPE 7000 will hold a ratification vote toward the end of July.

