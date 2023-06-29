Education Development Center to Take Forward the Education Commission's Bold Agenda and Programs

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Education Development Center (EDC), a global nonprofit working at the intersection of education, health, and economic opportunity, is thrilled to announce the Education Commission’s team and programs are joining EDC effective July 1. The Education Commission, convened by a multilateral coalition in 2015 to champion and drive action toward inclusive and quality education globally, will conclude after seven years on June 30. Under EDC’s and Liesbet Steer’s leadership, the work ahead will expand the Commission’s bold agenda to scale creative solutions that ensure every child thrives in an increasingly complex world.

Combining EDC’s on-the-ground program delivery, evaluation and expertise advancing systems-level change, with Education Commission’s thought leadership, unique global reach and coalition of partners, creates a powerful force to shape, inspire and deliver action to ensure quality education for all. The Education Commission team will sit within EDC's International Development Division.

"I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the Commission’s team join us at EDC,” said Liesbet Steer, President and CEO of Education Development Center and former executive director of the Education Commission. “Together, we can expand and accelerate the Education Commission’s Learning Generation agenda to invest in quality education for a rapidly changing world. This is a decisive decade for global education, and by bringing together the Education Commission's team and bold vision with EDC's expertise and experience, we create a powerful force for change.”

Since its inception, the Commission has driven action toward transformation in five critical areas: Education Workforce; Delivery for Results; New Learning Approaches (including technology); Finance; and Cross-Sectoral engagement. It has analyzed core issues and put forward evidence-based visions in flagship reports such as the Learning Generation, Transforming the Education Workforce, Rewiring Education and DeliverEd. It has worked with country governments and partners to develop new approaches to support the education workforce and finance school meals and has driven the establishment of IFFEd, a pioneering education financing mechanism. It has amplified this work through its leadership in coalitions such as the Global Education Forum and the creation of campaigns such as the Save our Future Campaign.

Over the past six decades, Education Development Center has been a global leader in transforming education, health and workforce systems by designing, implementing, evaluating and scaling innovative programs that advance solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

The announcement of this new joint work comes at a critical time when more than 244 million children and youth are out of school, and an alarming 800 million young individuals are not acquiring the essential skills needed to succeed.

“The Education Commission's call to action, centered inclusion and equity at the heart of deep and urgent transformation needed for education and education systems across the world. I commend the remarkable accomplishments of my fellow Commissioners and the dedicated Education Commission team in moving forward the transformation agenda highlighted in the Commission's report, 'A Learning Generation' and am delighted that this work will be continued through the new partnership with EDC, ” said Theo Sowa, Former Commissioner and Former CEO, African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF).

“This is an exciting new phase for our shared work,” said Nancy Devine, senior vice president and director of EDC’s International Development Division. “With the Commission team’s experience and ability to advocate for the changes we need to see at the highest levels, we can accelerate systems-level change, amplify creative solutions and better influence the global education agenda.”

More details about this new effort will come this fall.

About Education Development Center

Education Development Center (EDC) is a global nonprofit that advances lasting solutions to improve education, promote health, and expand economic opportunity. Since 1958, EDC has been a vital force in bridging research, policy, and practice to advance solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. EDC has a staff of over 1,500 and works in more than 80 countries around the world.

About The Education Commission

Since 2016, the Education Commission has been a global initiative encouraging greater progress on Sustainable Development Goal 4 – ensuring inclusive and quality education and promoting lifelong learning for all. The Commission has helped create a pathway for reform and increased investment in education by mobilizing strong evidence and analysis while engaging with world leaders, policymakers, and researchers. The Commission was co-convened in 2015 by the leadership of Norway, Malawi, Indonesia, Chile, and UNESCO, included 26 high-level Commissioners and was chaired by Gordon Brown, UN Special Envoy for Global Education. The Commission’s work has been developed and supported by a committed secretariat and team of education and development experts.

To continue the following the work of the Commission, please follow:

https://www.edc.org/ or @EDCtweets

https://iff-education.org/