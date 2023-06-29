o9 Solutions Partners With flexis to Drive End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility, Integrated Business Planning and Logistics Optimization

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, has entered a business alliance with flexis AG, an innovative software solutions provider for optimizing supply chain planning and execution, to offer a single integrated solution that drives end-to-end supply chain visibility, integrated business planning capabilities and manufacturing and logistics optimization.

Through this partnership, manufacturers with complex production cycles across a wide range of industries will benefit from integrating flexis’ logistics solvers and algorithms into the o9’s Digital Brain platform for intelligent planning and business decision-making. As a result, joint clients will gain enhanced multi-modal and last-mile transportation manufacturing planning, scheduling and optimization capabilities with higher end-to-end supply chain visibility.

The o9 and flexis partnership is already benefiting a large dairy manufacturer, supporting its specific global supply chain and logistics planning needs in an integration that is unique and innovative to the industry.

“Companies with large and demanding supply chain networks seek to reduce their environmental footprint, planning effort, and logistics costs. With the combination of o9’s platform and flexis adaptable, market-proven solvers, we help customers to manage the complexity of their supply chains and ensure a fast ROI,” says Robert Recknagel, VP Logistics and Manufacturing at flexis.

“In today’s business environment, improved visibility into all nodes of the supply chain and logistics journey is critical,” says Tanguy Caillet, Executive Vice President at o9. “We’re pleased to partner with flexis to enable real end-to-end planning, including logistic optimization use cases, directly on the o9 platform.”

About flexis

flexis AG specializes in flexible, innovative software for optimizing supply chain planning and execution. For over 25 years and the global presence flexis AG enables its over 2,000 planners across industries to deliver superior production and logistics network results. Our goal is to help each to continuously improve their supply chain and provide a positive impact to the company overall. We achieve this by forming authentic, mutually beneficial, long-term partnerships and with the flexis HYBRID Architecture. Our technology provides resilient solutions by enabling rapid, agile development of modular, customizable, reliable, software. With offices in Germany (3), USA, Canada, China and Japan, we support our customers worldwide during the successful implementation of innovative solutions for supply chain management. For more information about flexis products visit www.flexis.com.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.